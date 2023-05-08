Now you can summon autonomous EV chargers to your parking space

Now you can summon autonomous EV chargers to your parking spaceMobile chargers can help plug the gap in the EV charging ecosystem.Jijo Malayil| May 08, 2023 10:51 AM ESTCreated: May 08, 2023 10:51 AM ESTtransportationAutev's autonomous mobile chargerAutev Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.EV owners worried about accessing fast-charging networks on the go can breathe a sigh of relief with advanced charging options now coming up. To this effect, Autev, a startup that focuses on mobile power solutions, has now launched its mobile charging robots that can now convert parking spots into autonomous charging spaces.The Seattle-based firm believes that to further the adoption of EVs around the globe; there is a need to solve the charging infrastructure. Its on-demand autonomous EV charging service makes it more "convenient for EV owners, reduces the need for a fixed charging infrastructure, and helps facility owners meet the increasing demand for EV charging," said a press release. See Also The US recorded a sale of 225,000 EVs in the first quarter of 2023, accounting for approximately 7 percent of new-vehicle sales. Aiming to match supply to demand, we have seen firms like Hyundai and NaaS in China release their automatic charging robot versions. Such solutions will become indispensable as the popularization of self-driving vehicles becomes more prevalent in the future. A smart and convenient charging solution The robot charging service offered by Autev is basically an intelligent massive battery pack on wheels. The service can be availed by summoning the bot through an app. The device can autonomously make its way to the desired location gathered while a person submits a request. Once the robot arrives at the destination, the user needs to plug in their vehicle and finish their work. Once the charging is done and is unplugged by the user, the robots reassemble at a dedicated location inside a parking area where it is plugged into top-up its batteries. Most Popular The firm hopes the service will ensure a seamless and convenient charging experience, improving EV owners' overall satisfaction with electric transportation. The plug & play service can transform any parking facility into a dedicated charging spot, covering areas where charging infrastructure may not be available or hard to install. A widening gap in charging infrastructureMarket research shows that the gap is widening concerning the number of EVs on the road and the rate at which charging infrastructure is growing. Autev says that creating new charging stations or dedicated EV charging parking spaces in areas of shared parking comes with various logistical challenges. "While 80 percent of EV owners charge their EVs at home using their own charging devices, at-work and on-the-go EV charging segments are potentially the fastest growing through 2030," said Osama AlSalloum, founder and CEO of Autev. To counter this, such mobile charging solutions can be quickly deployed to meet growing electric vehicle demand with no additional fixed infrastructure, making it more cost-effective and scalable. Autev claims that their model can reduce upfront costs by 90 percent and offer 75 percent more revenue for parking facility owners, simultaneously ensuring ease of charging for customers. HomeTransportationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You A 23-year-old product designer invents a new kind of table that generates electricityUS firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homesRight to repair: Colorado becomes first state in the US to pass the lawScientists accomplish 'evolution on demand' by creating shape-shifting turtle robotDARPA is making Nikola Tesla's dream of wireless energy a realityGhanaian prodigy's $3,000 DIY car made mainly out of scrap metal partsThe mistake that changes how we see color — The BlueprintMan makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPTScientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancerHalloween party: 3 boo-zy cocktail recipes to channel your inner engineer More Stories innovationWill a NASA-assisted diffractive solar sail take us to the Sun?Deena Theresa| 7/28/2022scienceA ‘quantum time flip’? Scientist explains how light can travel back and forth in timeChris Young| 1/2/2023innovationEngineers test novel navigation technology for NASA's Artemis mission in Arizona desertChris Young| 11/17/2022