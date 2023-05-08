Now you can summon autonomous EV chargers to your parking space

EV owners worried about accessing fast-charging networks on the go can breathe a sigh of relief with advanced charging options now coming up. To this effect, Autev, a startup that focuses on mobile power solutions, has now launched its mobile charging robots that can now convert parking spots into autonomous charging spaces.

The Seattle-based firm believes that to further the adoption of EVs around the globe; there is a need to solve the charging infrastructure. Its on-demand autonomous EV charging service makes it more "convenient for EV owners, reduces the need for a fixed charging infrastructure, and helps facility owners meet the increasing demand for EV charging," said a press release.