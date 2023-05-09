Now you can use your face and fingerprint to access and drive this EV

In a world driven by cutting-edge technology, the automotive industry has continuously strived to integrate innovative features into their vehicles. Furthering this trend, Genesis is now offering facial and fingerprint recognition with its new GV60, its new SUV Coupe variant.

The GV60 is the first pure electric model to be released by Genesis, the luxury vehicle arm of the Hyundai group. The variant features services called 'Face Connect' and 'Fingerprint Authentication System', with which the carmaker aims to offer convenience, security, and personalization, thereby enhancing the overall driving experience.

These systems further ease of use for owners

Face Connect is a feature that allows the vehicle to recognize the driver's face to lock or unlock its doors without a key. Once the user touches the door handle, a camera embedded into the vehicle's B-pillar analyses unique facial features, such as the contours of the face and specific facial landmarks, with which the car can instantly identify its owner, granting access with a simple glance. The feature allows owners to pre-register multiple profiles, making it ideal for families with multiple drivers.