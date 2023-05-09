Now you can use your face and fingerprint to access and drive this EV

Now you can use your face and fingerprint to access and drive this EVThese advanced features on Genesis GV60 aim to offer convenience, security, and personalization options.Jijo Malayil| May 09, 2023 10:41 AM ESTCreated: May 09, 2023 10:41 AM ESTtransportationGenesis GV60Genesis Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a world driven by cutting-edge technology, the automotive industry has continuously strived to integrate innovative features into their vehicles. Furthering this trend, Genesis is now offering facial and fingerprint recognition with its new GV60, its new SUV Coupe variant. The GV60 is the first pure electric model to be released by Genesis, the luxury vehicle arm of the Hyundai group. The variant features services called 'Face Connect' and 'Fingerprint Authentication System', with which the carmaker aims to offer convenience, security, and personalization, thereby enhancing the overall driving experience. These systems further ease of use for ownersFace Connect is a feature that allows the vehicle to recognize the driver's face to lock or unlock its doors without a key. Once the user touches the door handle, a camera embedded into the vehicle's B-pillar analyses unique facial features, such as the contours of the face and specific facial landmarks, with which the car can instantly identify its owner, granting access with a simple glance. The feature allows owners to pre-register multiple profiles, making it ideal for families with multiple drivers. See Also With Face Connect, the Head-Up-Display (HUD), driver’s seat, steering wheel, side mirrors, and infotainment settings can be adjusted based on the driver’s customized settings. "It can be automatically connected to individual driver profiles, providing a new level of convenience that makes it seem as if the vehicle recognizes the driver," reads the Genesis website. Once the user is inside, the Fingerprint Authentication System placed next to the gear selector can be used to start and drive the car without a key. The system also offers an authentication function for in-car payments and the release of Valet Mode. Most Popular GV60 also offers Genesis' advanced version of its Digital Key feature, which allows drivers to open the door without using the smartphone. Digital Key 2 now lets users enter and start their vehicles by simply touching the door handle, and the digital key can be shared with up to three people.Concerns about safety and privacyEven though such advanced technologies employ advanced algorithms to prevent unauthorized access, people are often skeptical regarding the reliability and safety of such technology, which are prone to unwarranted intrusions. According to the firm, no biometric data is shared to the cloud to counter such misuse but is kept securely with heavy encryption within the vehicle's system. According to the company, this will reduce the risk of such data getting altered for unauthorized access. The Genesis GV60 exemplifies the industry's commitment to innovation and reimagining how we interact with our cars. HomeTransportationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You The world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been invented'Robot lawyer' creator says a lot of attorneys 'should be replaced' by AIHow did we get to the Moon? Propulsion technology and the space shuttlesHumanity’s future beyond Earth: Multiplanetary or Islands in Space?UK rocket startup is on a mission to make satellite launches sustainableSmall portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workUS firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homesCould seaweed bricks provide the key to more sustainable construction at sea?DARPA is making Nikola Tesla's dream of wireless energy a realityCompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first time More Stories innovationPlasma thruster advances bring deep space exploration closerPaul Ratner| 11/30/2022transportationHow a 17-year old revolutionized the EV motor – The BlueprintAlice Cooke| 1/1/2023scienceThis company launches the ashes of your loved ones into spaceSade Agard| 9/10/2022