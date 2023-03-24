Luxurious, electric-propulsion yacht with transatlantic range unveiled
The OCEAN ECO 78, a 23.7-meter multihull yacht with electric propulsion and transatlantic range, has been introduced by ALVA Yachts, a German manufacturer of high-end electric, solar catamarans, and sailboats.
It was built with luxury, performance, and safety in mind, outperforming competitors who are self-sufficient in technology.
The OCEAN ECO 78
The ECO 78 was created with responsible yachting at its core, just like ALVA Yachts' other models in the ECO line. Its large roof was designed with integrated solar panels in mind, allowing it a transatlantic range and practically limitless autonomy. The battery packs that power the electric engines are filled with energy that the panels collect from the sun.
Two 217 kilowatt (kW) electric motors attached to a 280-490kWh (kilowatt per hour) battery pack, supplied by solar energy and generators, power the ECO 78 in its full-electric configuration. The diesel generators produce 2 x 100kW/DC each, while the solar panels reach 26kWp (kilowatt peak), the best in class.
Her dual bathing platforms make getting in and out of the water simple. This 12m beamed catamaran provides spacious interiors, a contemporary aesthetic, and steady sailing from bow to stern. The lower deck offers eight comfortable U-shaped chairs for al fresco dining or sunset cocktails. Visitors can enter the enclosed saloon and magnificent entertaining space from here.
The spacious galley has a separate island with a bar, stools, and a full-size refrigerator and freezer. A big dining table with seating for eight is located on the starboard, making it the ideal location for gathering with loved ones.
A sizable L-shaped observation seating area accompanies the helm station with spectacular views forward. Two side companionways in the ship's middle lead to the lower deck and accommodations.
The ECO 78 has a roomy master suite with an ensuite bathroom and a separate walk-in closet. A second guest cabin with a double bed and an ensuite completes the starboard side.
On the portside hull, additional guest lodging includes a double room and a twin room with ample storage and double showers in each.
Dual drop-down terraces on the lower deck offer choices for sunbathing on opposite sides of the yacht.
Another gathering place is the foredeck, which has two distinct seating areas, large loungers, and space for storage and refrigerators.
Its distinctive main deck, the penthouse-style salon, and opulent bedrooms present a new design approach and material selection, resulting in beautiful interiors that delight any owner. The combination of furnishings and materials and the layering of textural pieces emanate quality, simplicity, and sophistication.
The ECO 78 is an actual ocean-going cruising boat designed for adventures, just like the other models in the ALVA line.
Owners can select one of five moods for their yacht's interior, as is usual with all ALVA models: Mountain, Forest, Desert, Dune, and Sea. This enables consumers to begin their adventure by deciding what colors, fabrics, and materials they want their yacht to look like.
With electrified solar catamarans and sailing yachts that combine self-sufficient, long-range cruising capabilities and class-leading design, ALVA Yachts is ushering in a new era of yachting and providing the greatest boats for forward-thinking adventurers.
Science has stepped in to prove biblical events happened – not for the first time either.