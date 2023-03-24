Luxurious, electric-propulsion yacht with transatlantic range unveiled

Two 217 kilowatt (kW) electric motors attached to a 280-490kWh (kilowatt per hour) battery pack, supplied by solar energy and generators, power the ECO 78 in its full-electric configuration. The diesel generators produce 2 x 100kW/DC each, while the solar panels reach 26kWp (kilowatt peak), the best in class.

Her dual bathing platforms make getting in and out of the water simple. This 12m beamed catamaran provides spacious interiors, a contemporary aesthetic, and steady sailing from bow to stern. The lower deck offers eight comfortable U-shaped chairs for al fresco dining or sunset cocktails. Visitors can enter the enclosed saloon and magnificent entertaining space from here.

The spacious galley has a separate island with a bar, stools, and a full-size refrigerator and freezer. A big dining table with seating for eight is located on the starboard, making it the ideal location for gathering with loved ones.

Alva Yachts Ocean ECO 78 Alva Yachts

A sizable L-shaped observation seating area accompanies the helm station with spectacular views forward. Two side companionways in the ship's middle lead to the lower deck and accommodations.

The ECO 78 has a roomy master suite with an ensuite bathroom and a separate walk-in closet. A second guest cabin with a double bed and an ensuite completes the starboard side.

On the portside hull, additional guest lodging includes a double room and a twin room with ample storage and double showers in each.

Dual drop-down terraces on the lower deck offer choices for sunbathing on opposite sides of the yacht.