Paris just voted to ban e-scooters

Mayor Anne Hidalgo stated that she would respect the outcome of the election.

"From September 1, there will be no more electric scooters for rent in Paris," she told a news conference late on Sunday.

But, e-scooter operators indicated on Monday that they wanted to block the proposal.

"We remain hopeful that we can continue to work with Mayor Hidalgo to adopt sensible regulations instead of a ban on e-scooters, and avoid a step backward for Paris," a spokesperson for Lime said on Monday.

According to a Dott representative, the referendum was "heavily impacted by very restrictive voting methods," resulting in an exceedingly low turnout heavily skewed towards older age groups.

Clement Beaune, France's Transport Minister and a probable candidate for mayor in 2026, called the vote "a massive democratic flop" on BFM television.