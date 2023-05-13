Production of Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 pushed to 2024 to develop software

Swedish automaker Volvo and its subsidiary Polestar have announced delays in the production and delivery of their highly anticipated vehicles, the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3.

Originally scheduled for release in 2023, the production start date has been pushed to the first quarter of 2024. The companies attribute the delays to the additional time needed for software development and testing, aiming to ensure a high-quality vehicle introduction and maximize customer benefit from the advanced technology.

Polestar's delays

Polestar, which achieved record first-quarter deliveries with strong commercial momentum, recently received notification of the need for additional time in final software development, according to a company release. This delay in the production of Polestar 3 is now expected to be in the first quarter of 2024. However, the start of production for Polestar 4 remains the same, which is still anticipated for China in the fourth quarter of 2023 and early 2024 for other markets. To manage the challenges, Polestar is intensifying its focus on cost management and driving greater efficiencies across the business through a hiring freeze and a 10 percent reduction in the workforce.