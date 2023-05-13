Production of Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 pushed to 2024 to develop software

Production of Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 pushed to 2024 to develop softwareTwo anticipated electric SUVs require additional time for production and testing, according to makers..Can Emir| May 13, 2023 06:00 AM ESTCreated: May 13, 2023 06:00 AM ESTtransportationVolvo EX90 and Polestar 31 2 Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Swedish automaker Volvo and its subsidiary Polestar have announced delays in the production and delivery of their highly anticipated vehicles, the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3.Originally scheduled for release in 2023, the production start date has been pushed to the first quarter of 2024. The companies attribute the delays to the additional time needed for software development and testing, aiming to ensure a high-quality vehicle introduction and maximize customer benefit from the advanced technology.Polestar's delaysPolestar, which achieved record first-quarter deliveries with strong commercial momentum, recently received notification of the need for additional time in final software development, according to a company release. This delay in the production of Polestar 3 is now expected to be in the first quarter of 2024. However, the start of production for Polestar 4 remains the same, which is still anticipated for China in the fourth quarter of 2023 and early 2024 for other markets. To manage the challenges, Polestar is intensifying its focus on cost management and driving greater efficiencies across the business through a hiring freeze and a 10 percent reduction in the workforce. See Also Impacting VolvoThe delays have affected Volvo's EX90, which represents a new era for the company with its introduction of advanced hardware and software technology, Volvo announced. The high demand for the vehicle necessitated additional software development and testing time to ensure a high-quality customer experience from day one. Consequently, production is now expected to begin in the first half of 2024.Software development issuesThe delays in the production of both vehicles are linked to software development issues with the new all-electric platform shared by Volvo Cars. While the companies work to address these challenges, the exact implications for deliveries to specific markets, including Australia, are yet to be determined. Customers eagerly awaiting the Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 must wait for revised timelines to be announced. Most Popular The setbacks have forced Polestar to revise its global volume forecast for 2023, expecting between 60,000 and 70,000 vehicles, a decrease from the previous forecast of around 80,000 units. However, the successful launch of Polestar 4 last month provides optimism for the company's growth ambitions and a path toward profitability.In summary, Polestar and Volvo have encountered setbacks in the form of production delays for the Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90. Software development challenges have necessitated additional time, pushing the start of production to the first quarter of 2024. The companies are focused on managing costs and maintaining their growth ambitions while striving to deliver high-quality vehicles that meet customer expectations.HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You DARPA is making Nikola Tesla's dream of wireless energy a realitySmall portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workThe world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedDid unicorns exist? New research traces cultural traditions to find their originsSpider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humansUS firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homesHow ISS’s new AI-powered program will help real-time monitoring of the climate crisisLIFTbuild: New game-changing construction system in skyscraper industryUK rocket startup is on a mission to make satellite launches sustainableSo you think you can fashion your future with wearables? More Stories innovationThis space debris removal company is on a singular mission to clean Earth's orbitDeena Theresa| 9/14/2022scienceHow ISS’s new AI-powered program will help real-time monitoring of the climate crisisMatthew S. Williams| 12/18/2022innovationUp, close and personal with Mars: ReachBot and the future of space missionsDeena Theresa| 8/23/2022