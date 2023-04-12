Trending
Polestar to unveil its latest EV model at Shanghai Auto Show

The new model, Polestar 4, will be the fastest vehicle in Polestar’s portfolio.
Can Emir
Apr 12, 2023
Created: Apr 12, 2023 09:36 AM EST
Electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar announced the unveiling of its latest EV model, the Polestar 4, at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 18, 2023. 

The new vehicle will be a transformed version of the SUV coupé, with an aerodynamic design that maximizes space and modern technology, as well as sustainability enhancements. The Polestar 4 will feature design cues from the company’s concept cars, making it unique to the Polestar lineup. According to the press release, the vehicle will also be the fastest production car in the Polestar portfolio.

Polestar is known for its sustainability-focused and design-forward approach, and the Polestar 4 promises to be no different. It is expected to offer a battery life of about 373 miles, with four-wheel and rear-wheel drive options. The design of the Polestar 4 is expected to fall somewhere between the Polestar 2 and the Polestar 3, both of which will be showcased alongside the new EV model in the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show. The Polestar 3 will be released later this year, with the Polestar 5 set for release in 2024.

A complete redesign

Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, emphasized that the Polestar 4 is not a modified version of the company’s first SUV but a complete redesign, creating a new breed of SUV coupé. This sentiment is echoed in the company’s statement that the Polestar 4 is a “reconsidered” version of the SUV coupé that has been transformed for the electric age. The vehicle is designed to offer a unique mix of coupé sportiness and SUV roominess.

The Polestar 4 announcement comes as the company is on track to achieve its goal of 80,000 EV deliveries this year. The automaker has been gaining momentum in the market with its widening variety of options for consumers. With its focus on sustainability, design, and technology, Polestar has quickly become a serious player in the EV market.

Most Popular

High anticipation

The Polestar 4's price and availability have not yet been announced, but given that the Polestar 2 starts at $45,900 and the Polestar 3 at $85,300, it is not expected to be cheap.

The launch of the Polestar 4 is highly anticipated by industry experts and car enthusiasts alike. With Polestar’s track record for sustainability and design, the Polestar 4 is expected to be a hit with customers looking for a unique mix of style, performance, and sustainability.

Overall, the Polestar 4’s debut is set to be a highlight of the auto show. The automaker continues to impress with its innovative designs and focus on sustainability, and the Polestar 4 promises to be no different.

