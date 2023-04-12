Polestar to unveil its latest EV model at Shanghai Auto Show

Polestar is known for its sustainability-focused and design-forward approach, and the Polestar 4 promises to be no different. It is expected to offer a battery life of about 373 miles, with four-wheel and rear-wheel drive options. The design of the Polestar 4 is expected to fall somewhere between the Polestar 2 and the Polestar 3, both of which will be showcased alongside the new EV model in the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show. The Polestar 3 will be released later this year, with the Polestar 5 set for release in 2024.

A complete redesign

Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, emphasized that the Polestar 4 is not a modified version of the company’s first SUV but a complete redesign, creating a new breed of SUV coupé. This sentiment is echoed in the company’s statement that the Polestar 4 is a “reconsidered” version of the SUV coupé that has been transformed for the electric age. The vehicle is designed to offer a unique mix of coupé sportiness and SUV roominess.

The Polestar 4 announcement comes as the company is on track to achieve its goal of 80,000 EV deliveries this year. The automaker has been gaining momentum in the market with its widening variety of options for consumers. With its focus on sustainability, design, and technology, Polestar has quickly become a serious player in the EV market.