Polestar unveils the new electric performance SUV coupé: Polestar 4

Swedish automaker Polestar has announced the launch of their newest electric performance SUV coupé, the Polestar 4.

The vehicle is the second SUV coupé from the brand, and it is designed to transform the aerodynamics of a coupé and the space of an SUV into a new breed of SUV coupé. The Polestar 4 boasts impressive performance and advanced technology while prioritizing safety and design.

The Polestar 4 is built on the premium Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) developed by Geely Holding. It is positioned in size and price between the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3.

The Polestar 4 is the fastest production car the brand has developed to date, with a 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) sprint of just 3.8 seconds and a maximum power output of 400 kW (544 hp). The car features two motors that are optimized for performance, with all-wheel drive and torque vectoring. The battery has a capacity of 105 kWh, with a projected range of over 370 miles (600 km) on a single charge. The car can charge up to 350 kW, allowing for quick charging times.

Aerodynamic efficiency is enhanced by the low nose, retractable door handles, flush glazing with frameless windows, rear aero blades, and airflow optimization around the rear light bar. The vehicle also has a unique interior ambiance, with a standard full-length glass roof that stretches beyond the rear occupants’ heads.