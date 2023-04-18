Polestar unveils the new electric performance SUV coupé: Polestar 4
Swedish automaker Polestar has announced the launch of their newest electric performance SUV coupé, the Polestar 4.
The vehicle is the second SUV coupé from the brand, and it is designed to transform the aerodynamics of a coupé and the space of an SUV into a new breed of SUV coupé. The Polestar 4 boasts impressive performance and advanced technology while prioritizing safety and design.
The Polestar 4 is built on the premium Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) developed by Geely Holding. It is positioned in size and price between the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3.
The Polestar 4 is the fastest production car the brand has developed to date, with a 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) sprint of just 3.8 seconds and a maximum power output of 400 kW (544 hp). The car features two motors that are optimized for performance, with all-wheel drive and torque vectoring. The battery has a capacity of 105 kWh, with a projected range of over 370 miles (600 km) on a single charge. The car can charge up to 350 kW, allowing for quick charging times.
Aerodynamic efficiency is enhanced by the low nose, retractable door handles, flush glazing with frameless windows, rear aero blades, and airflow optimization around the rear light bar. The vehicle also has a unique interior ambiance, with a standard full-length glass roof that stretches beyond the rear occupants’ heads.
The interior and its materials have been designed around the theme of ‘soft tech’, drawing inspiration from the fashion and sportswear industries. New interior materials include a tailored knit textile made from 100 percent recycled PET, bio-attributed MicroTech vinyl, and animal welfare-secured Nappa leather upholsteries.
A mono-material approach, first presented in the Polestar electric roadster concept in 2022, is applied to interior materials, where all layers of certain components are produced from the same base material. This allows them to be recycled more effectively and efficiently by eliminating the need for incompatible materials to be separated before recycling.
The Polestar 4 also incorporates sustainability measures, with circular and low-carbon materials replacing traditional solutions. A full lifecycle assessment (LCA) showing the true carbon footprint of the car will be published alongside the Polestar 4 Product Sustainability Declaration in 2024.
“With Polestar 4, we have taken a fundamental new approach to SUV coupé design,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “Rather than simply modifying an existing SUV, we have designed Polestar 4 from the ground up as a new breed of SUV coupé that celebrates rear occupant comfort and experience.