Shenzen, China, will soon have unmanned cars roaming its streets. An agreement between autonomous driving companies and local authorities has paved the way for the launch of a commercial pilot project for such unmanned cars.

China Daily reported that the contract was signed between the administrative body of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone in Qianhai, the travel website Ontime, and autonomous driving service provider Pony.ai.

The project, which will be the first of its kind in China, will cover key areas such as tourist attractions, central business districts, exhibition centers, airports, and an urban area with an ocean theme in Qianhai, a part of the China (Guangdong) Pilot Free Trade Zone.