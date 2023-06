As a tribute to its 75 years of motoring legacy, German-carmaker Porsche unveiled the Mission X electric hypercar concept, which signifies the direction the company wants to go in the coming years. According to the firm, the Porsche Mission X "technology beacon for the sports car of the future," said a blog post. The brand has been producing sports vehicles since the release of the original Porsche 356 on June 8, 1948.

The new model intends to carry on the legacy of its iconic cars like the 959, the Carrera GT, and the 918 Spyder, and the will "provide critical impetus for the evolutionary development of future vehicle concepts."