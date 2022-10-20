The first prototype of the eight propeller flying car Alef unveiled

Alef uses innovative technology to elevate the vehicle securely above regular traffic, enabling quicker, simpler travel, and reducing the load of urban congestion.

Using eight propellers housed inside a body roughly the size of a big automobile, the battery-powered device will launch vertically if used as intended. The vehicle's mesh-topped body houses one or two people inside bubble-like compartments, but most of the space is empty.

According to engineering director and co-founder, Constantine Kisly, the initial Alef Model A should have a payload of roughly 200 pounds (90.7kg), including the passenger and luggage.

The Alef Model's top surface, an open mesh, allows air to move through the flying car. Four propellers are housed in the hull on one side of the passenger bubble and four on the other.

Alef Model A in flight Alef Aeuronautics

What happens next is more unique but crucial to the aircraft's design, having only been tested on tiny prototypes. The body rotates 90 degrees around its long axis to change from upward to forward flight. When the car spins, the higher wing is on one side of the body, and the lower wing is on the other.

The Alef Model A flying automobile is compatible with a city's existing parking and transportation systems and only requires a simple drone license. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company intends to start production and make its first deliveries.

The Alef flying automobile is up for pre-sale for $300K with a $150 ordinary queue or $1,500 priority queue deposit on the company website.