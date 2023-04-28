Pure Watercraft reveals zero-emissions The Pure Pontoon Boat, powered by GM batteries

Pure Watercraft, a leading developer of electric propulsion technology for recreational watercraft, has announced the production-intent design of its Pure Pontoon Boat.

The 25’ 9” electric pontoon boat is the first one that Pure Watercraft designed in-house and was developed in partnership with General Motors. It is powered by single or dual Pure Watercraft electric outboards, delivering the performance and range that boaters need with zero emissions and almost no noise.

The Pure Pontoon is outfitted with a high-capacity battery system that enables up to 40 miles (65 km) of range on a single charge on an adventure with a standard mix of speeds. It has a sleek and modern appearance, seating for ten, an integrated music system, and other features that make it ideal for entertaining friends and family on the lake.