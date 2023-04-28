Pure Watercraft reveals zero-emissions The Pure Pontoon Boat, powered by GM batteries

Pure Watercraft reveals zero-emissions The Pure Pontoon Boat, powered by GM batteriesIt comes with single and twin outboards and is on preorder.Can Emir| Apr 28, 2023 10:30 AM ESTCreated: Apr 28, 2023 10:30 AM ESTtransportationPure Pontoon BoatPure Watercraft Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Pure Watercraft, a leading developer of electric propulsion technology for recreational watercraft, has announced the production-intent design of its Pure Pontoon Boat. The 25’ 9” electric pontoon boat is the first one that Pure Watercraft designed in-house and was developed in partnership with General Motors. It is powered by single or dual Pure Watercraft electric outboards, delivering the performance and range that boaters need with zero emissions and almost no noise.The Pure Pontoon is outfitted with a high-capacity battery system that enables up to 40 miles (65 km) of range on a single charge on an adventure with a standard mix of speeds. It has a sleek and modern appearance, seating for ten, an integrated music system, and other features that make it ideal for entertaining friends and family on the lake. See Also The boat is designed to be easy to operate and maintain. The Pure Pontoon’s state-of-the-art, fully-integrated throttle allows total control of the Pure Watercraft outboard system and unlocks the true power of the all-electric powertrain. The unit constantly monitors and records all aspects of system performance and is Bluetooth-enabled, so updates to the system happen automatically, making the outboard more innovative and more efficient.For the technically-minded, the Pure Pontoon Boat features single or twin 25kW electric outboard motors with power tilt/trim, each weighing 112 lbs. The boat has a GM Automotive grade battery system that can be configured up to 66 kWh. The included Level I charger connects 110V & 220V outlets for easy charging. Most Popular The boat's top speed is 23 mph (37) kph) with twin outboards and 14 mph (22 kph) with a single outboard. The Bluetooth-enabled throttle allows total control of the Pure Watercraft outboard system and unlocks the true power of the all-electric powertrain. The boat features Pure Watercraft’s standard prop (16″) and a 16″ diameter 3-blade propeller. The Pure Outboard is a 50-horsepower equivalent and operates at a voltage of 350V. Its propeller peak RPM is 1,500 RPM. The motor is a 25 kW continuous power PMAC motor, passively cooled underwater in line with the propeller. An integrated power tilt/trim feature adds to the ease of use of the boat."We're thrilled to introduce the Pure Pontoon Boat to the market," said Andy Rebele, CEO of Pure Watercraft. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a high-performance, environmentally friendly boat. The Pure Pontoon is the ideal way to connect with family and friends and with nature in a way that hasn't been possible before."The Pure Pontoon is now available for pre-order on the Pure Watercraft website for $75k for the single outboard model and $95k for the twin outboard model, with a fully refundable $100 deposit."We believe the Pure Pontoon Boat will appeal to a wide range of people who love the water," said Rebele. "The Pure Pontoon will change the way people think about pontoon boating."The Pure Pontoon Boat is an excellent example of the benefits of electric propulsion technology, offering the perfect pairing of comfort and clean, quiet power. HomeTransportationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Next-generation space superfood inspired by Japan’s aging populationResearchers discover people are using the internet for sexTwo massive gravity batteries are nearing completion in the US and ChinaDark Futures: Could World War III Still Happen?Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongSouth Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVsGeothermal solution could cut your energy bills by half and carbon footprints by 80%China claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbitWill a NASA-assisted diffractive solar sail take us to the Sun?Right to repair: Colorado becomes first state in the US to pass the law More Stories scienceSentient chatbots, Douglas Hofstadter, and why general AI is still a long way offEric James Beyer| 7/28/2022scienceNASA's Curiosity: Martian rocks are advancing our search for extraterrestrial lifeSade Agard| 11/26/2022scienceThe great planet debate: Pluto's redefinition is still controversial 15 years laterMatthew S. Williams| 9/13/2022