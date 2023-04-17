Regent unveils full-scale mock-up of its electric seaglider prototype
Regent, a sustainable maritime transportation start-up, unveiled the full-scale mock-up of its electric sea glider prototype that will carry passengers. The prototype is scheduled for flight testing in 2024.
Regent sea gliders are a new category of maritime vehicles that merge an airplane's high speed with a boat's low operating cost. These zero-emission vehicles function exclusively over water and use current dock infrastructure to transport people and goods up to 180 miles (290 km) with existing battery technology.
Last year, Regent successfully completed test flights of its ¼ scale prototype, a significant milestone for the company. Moreover, Lockheed Martin, the world leader in defense and aerospace technologies, has made a strategic investment in the company, highlighting the potential of the company's innovative technology.
The mock-up represents a significant milestone for Regent, allowing clients to interact with the full-scale vehicle design and consider the passenger experience. The company also announced its plans to expand its global headquarters in Rhode Island to include up to 600,000 square feet of new manufacturing and test facilities to start fulfilling $8 billion in commercial orders by mid-decade. The orders reflect the need for fast, reliable, and sustainable maritime transportation, according to Regent CEO Billy Thalheimer.
The sea glider functions by flying just a few feet off the water's surface, enabling it to take advantage of the ground effect, a cushion of air that forms between the craft's wings and the surface below, providing lift and improving efficiency.
They were certified by maritime authorities
Regent's electric sea gliders can cruise at 156 knots (180 mph or 290 kph, with a range of 156 nautical miles (290 km) relying on existing dock infrastructure. These sea gliders are designed to be regulated and certified by maritime authorities, meaning passengers will not need a flight plan or pilot's log.
Regent has pioneered a new path by combining the best of traveling by boat and airplane, making it an alternative zero-emission travel method to reduce congestion. With 40 percent of the world's population living in coastal communities, Regent's electric sea gliders can provide an eco-friendly and fast coastal travel solution.
Regent aims to manufacture the sea gliders in Rhode Island, with the new production facility reaching its full capacity within the decade. Electric Power Systems and Magicall will provide the batteries and motors to power the prototype's all-electric distributed propulsion system. The craft's commercial future remains uncertain as the US Federal Aviation Administration and US Coast Guard are working to determine which agency will oversee the new category of vehicles.