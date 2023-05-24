Remote human operators: Enhancing the safety of autonomous vehicles

A new study conducted by researchers at MIT explores innovative methods to enhance the safety and reliability of autonomous vehicles. By introducing a hybrid system that combines the capabilities of autonomous vehicles with remote human supervision, the study suggests a path forward for overcoming the barriers to widespread deployment.

Despite their flaws, human drivers are surprisingly reliable, considering the immense mileage they cover. In contrast, autonomous vehicles often struggle with quick decision-making and navigating complex environments. Tasks like merging or turning left in oncoming traffic prove particularly challenging.

Professional Engineer Works on a Computer gorodenkoff/iStock

Nevertheless, the future benefits of autonomous vehicles, such as reducing traffic congestion, providing mobility for non-drivers, and combating climate change, make their deployment appealing.