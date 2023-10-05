Researchers look at developing sustainable parking in space

Researchers look at developing sustainable parking in spaceThe plan involves calculating orbital capacity which helps to lower the chance of collisions within satellite constellations.Jijo Malayil| Oct 05, 2023 11:20 AM ESTCreated: Oct 05, 2023 11:20 AM ESTtransportationSatellites orbiting around the EarthDragon claws/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Any vehicle transporting goods or people needs a parking spot, be it on Earth or outside of it. The surge in vehicles is causing a lack of such designated areas not just here but also in space. In recent times, these "parking spots" in space or orbital areas are at the risk of running out, leading to an increase in the risk of collision. Satellites, which may move more quickly than 4 miles per second in the areas where they park, make up most items that launch into space. It is estimated that by 2030, there will be almost 10 times as many satellite launches as there are now. Satellite constellations are growing in size and quantity at the same time. These are constellations of satellites that operate as a unit to provide services like GPS, Earth observation, internet access, and other forms of communication. See Also Related Australian Space Agency reveals origins of mysterious space debris Scientist protects crafts from space debris in the Earth-Moon region This autonomous robot saves you a parking spot and charges your EV Aiming to find a sustainable solution to this issue, a team of researchers at Purdue University has looked at innovative ways to organize satellites in space. Their work aimed to make space more equitable as managing parking space more effectively could become critical for the success of future space missions. According to the team, space is a common resource of humanity, just like water and air. "Even if it seems very vast, it is still limited. It is our responsibility to ensure that future generations will also have fair access to it," said David Arnas, a Purdue professor and the lead researcher, in a statement. Space debrisThe team's study focussed on how orbits could be used to design better satellite parking spots both in areas closer to Earth, where many of these available locations have already been taken and in other parts of space, such as the vast region between Earth and the moon known as the cislunar region, that will soon see an increase in satellite population. According to researchers, space debris is a problem that cannot be avoided, regardless of whether satellite constellations are placed closer to Earth or eventually close to the moon. Debris from a satellite explosion or collision in low Earth orbit can blanket the planet in about one month. Depending on the altitude, this debris may remain in place for a few years to several hundred years. Satellites won't have many areas to swiftly get out of the way of trash before being hit if low Earth orbit grows increasingly dense.There are currently few laws governing the placement of satellites in orbit. Arnas wants to assist decision-makers in understanding the potential effects of launching a new satellite or forming a new constellation using the tools that are being developed. To overcome this issue, the team has devised methods for calculating orbital capacity, lowering the chance of collisions within satellite constellations, and creating satellite orbits more resistant to perturbations. One of the ways would "help to calculate the minimum distance that satellites should maintain from each other so that no matter what happens in a particular orbit, each satellite would be far enough away to avoid a collision," said the statement. Also proposed is a novel technique to evaluate them in groups to make enormous satellite constellations easier to research. The team hopes the study will help "policymakers a way to know how approving a mission is going to affect the future capacity and sustainability of the space sector," said Arnas. Furthering moon missions Over the next several years, many missions may pass through the Cislunar area, but it is challenging to map each mission's spacecraft's paths. According to researchers, orbits and how they are utilized are greatly influenced by solar radiation and the gravitational force of the Earth, moon, and other planets combined.Arnas' research team is investigating ways to create these paths using so-called resonant orbits to assist spacecraft conserve fuel while traveling the 238,900 miles from Earth to the Moon to help address this problem. To launch satellites from low Earth orbit without consuming fuel, Arnas and doctoral student Andrew Binder at Purdue are expanding on a concept NASA previously investigated. They employ extremely long wire constructions known as "tethers." A reusable infrastructure in space based on a pair of tethers that could "catch and throw" satellites between Earth and the moon is proposed. The team wants to apply this concept to the Cislunar area. The first cable would orbit the moon, and the second would orbit the Earth. To avoid using fuel on the journey, the tethers would give satellites the required momentum to cross cislunar space. "One tether would be in orbit around Earth, and the other would orbit the moon. The tethers would provide the necessary impulse for satellites to cross cislunar space so that they won't have to use up fuel to perform that trip." 