Researchers look at developing sustainable parking in space

Any vehicle transporting goods or people needs a parking spot, be it on Earth or outside of it. The surge in vehicles is causing a lack of such designated areas not just here but also in space. In recent times, these "parking spots" in space or orbital areas are at the risk of running out, leading to an increase in the risk of collision.

Satellites, which may move more quickly than 4 miles per second in the areas where they park, make up most items that launch into space. It is estimated that by 2030, there will be almost 10 times as many satellite launches as there are now. Satellite constellations are growing in size and quantity at the same time. These are constellations of satellites that operate as a unit to provide services like GPS, Earth observation, internet access, and other forms of communication.