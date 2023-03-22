Researchers successfully tested a passenger hybrid-electric plane

Little aircraft like the Cessna 337 feature two gasoline-powered engines that undertake the labor-intensive tasks of air propulsion and acceleration as well as lighter activities like taxiing, cruising, and landing. These aircraft are generally used as air taxis in island regions and rural laces. These engines are infamous for using a lot of fuel.

Researchers at the University of Arkansas have been working on a challenging project to design and create battery-powered motor drives that can be used in place of one of the gas-powered engines for a number of years.

The project is being led by Alan Mantooth, Distinguished Professor of Electrical Engineering and Executive Director of the National Center for Reliable Electric Power Transmission (NCREPT).

The US Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy CIRCUITS program, or ARPA-E, a US government organization that supports and funds early-stage research and development of breakthrough energy technologies, provided financing for the project.

Mantooth and University of Arizona researchers created a 250-kilowatt motor drive David Huitink, Yue Zhao, and Chris Farnell to power a rear electrical engine in a hybrid electric aircraft testbed built by Southern California's Ampaire Inc., an electrified aircraft firm.