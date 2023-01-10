Reservations for this eVTOL, with a top speed of 63 mph, have started

The Recon is an aerial ATV that is intended for use in rural areas and in the agricultural sector. It makes it simpler to traverse vast tracts of territory with few or no paved roads. It can fly at a maximum altitude of 400 feet and a top speed of 63 miles per hour. It has a flight time of roughly 20 minutes and is powered by six batteries. According to Ryse Aero Technologies, no pilot's license is required to operate the airborne vehicle, which someone with little to no experience may operate. The company claims that it can also help with search and rescue efforts, disaster relief, and other things. It costs $150,000 and should be delivered by the end of the year.

"We have received countless requests from enthusiasts and agricultural buyers to purchase a RECON," said Mick Kowitz, CEO of RYSE Aero Technologies. "We want to begin the purchase process by allowing future buyers to secure a position in line now, so when we begin production manufacturing, everyone can know what and when to expect delivery."

The RECON is an all-electric aerial ATV that falls within the FAA's Part 103 Ultralight Rules and was created to make flying accessible to everyone, independent of skill level or pilot certification. Since the RECON's first manned flight four months ago, RYSE has completed a number of open flights and demonstrations at prestigious farming and agriculture expos, allowing for many improvements to both its capabilities and restrictions.