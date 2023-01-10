Reservations for this eVTOL, with a top speed of 63 mph, have started
RYSE Aero Technologies has started accepting reservations for its lightweight electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) multi-copter RECON in a press release.
Customers who are interested in purchasing the RECON can place a reservation starting today by visiting www.ryseaerotech.com. The RECON is scheduled to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The Recon is an aerial ATV that is intended for use in rural areas and in the agricultural sector. It makes it simpler to traverse vast tracts of territory with few or no paved roads. It can fly at a maximum altitude of 400 feet and a top speed of 63 miles per hour. It has a flight time of roughly 20 minutes and is powered by six batteries. According to Ryse Aero Technologies, no pilot's license is required to operate the airborne vehicle, which someone with little to no experience may operate. The company claims that it can also help with search and rescue efforts, disaster relief, and other things. It costs $150,000 and should be delivered by the end of the year.
"We have received countless requests from enthusiasts and agricultural buyers to purchase a RECON," said Mick Kowitz, CEO of RYSE Aero Technologies. "We want to begin the purchase process by allowing future buyers to secure a position in line now, so when we begin production manufacturing, everyone can know what and when to expect delivery."
The RECON is an all-electric aerial ATV that falls within the FAA's Part 103 Ultralight Rules and was created to make flying accessible to everyone, independent of skill level or pilot certification. Since the RECON's first manned flight four months ago, RYSE has completed a number of open flights and demonstrations at prestigious farming and agriculture expos, allowing for many improvements to both its capabilities and restrictions.
The Simplified Vehicle Operations Systems (SVO), which ensure a low learning curve for the pilot, the Distributed Electric Propulsion (DEP), which increases safety and reliability, the redundant artificial intelligence systems, and the increased battery pack capacity were among the most recent feature enhancements of the RECON that visitors to RYSE's booth at the CES 2023 were able to experience.
"As the world's largest innovation stage, CES provides an unparalleled opportunity to showcase the RECON's cutting-edge technology. It's a fantastic honor to be the first person to fly an eVOTL vehicle here at CES," said Erik Stephansen, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Aerodynamics for RYSE Aero Technologies. "I'm excited to conduct daily flight demonstrations at the West Hall's outside demonstration area, giving attendees a chance to see firsthand how easy and intuitive the RECON is to operate."
The opening of the reservation system will allow customers to reserve an assembly position for the RECON, providing them an opportunity to secure their delivery date, time, and location. This manufacturing cycle will prioritize reservations for properties such as farms, ranches, and vineyards first, and then later accommodate reservations for more general property owners."
RYSE has updated its guidance based on financing arrangements and supply chain lead times to begin production delivery of the RECON in late 2023. The reservation system will enable RYSE to better manage the supply chain and more effectively meet customer needs.
