Luxury supersonic jet will fly from NY to London in 3 hours

US-based aerospace company Spike has announced that it is now accepting reservations for its $100 million supersonic business jet. "Deliveries are limited and based on initial deposit date", the company states on its website.

Announcements for the reservation of an aircraft are rare, and even more so if it is supersonic. Humanity's dream run to fly over the seas at speeds faster than sound ended in 2003 when Concorde flew its last plane, and multiple startups have been working toward making that dream possible again.

Recently, companies like Aerion have gone belly up, and Boom Supersonic, which held so much promise, has faced hurdles that raised doubts if its plane will even fly. Therefore, an announcement from a contemporary company opening up reservations for its aircraft raises hopes about supersonic flight becoming common again.