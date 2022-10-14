Rezvani’s Vengeance offers its drivers luxury and military-style resilience

Rezvani Vengeance rear Rezvani Motors

The engine is a typical Cadillac unit. Customers have a choice between a 3.0 liter turbodiesel-6 with 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft (pound-feet) of torque, a 6.2 liter V-8 with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, and a 6.2 liter V-8 with 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission is connected to both. A four-wheel drive is an option; rear-wheel drive is the default.

The Cadillac Escalade is undoubtedly the inspiration for Vengeance. Photos of the interior reveal a dashboard identical to that of the full-size SUV from General Motors, complete with the Escalade's 38-inch curved OLED display. For the Vengeance, Rezvani enhances the leather from the Escalade.

Rezvani Vengeance dashboard Rezvani Motors

Do not mistakenly believe that this is a large military vehicle with a basic interior and no creature comforts. In addition to heated first and second-row seats, tri-zone climate control, remote start, and a panoramic sunroof, Rezvani is outfitted with a comprehensive list of comfort options.

Rezvani Vengeance interior Rezvani Motors

Images depict a flawlessly completed interior with white leather and opulent materials. There will probably be a number of 'modifications' available for more affluent buyers.

But the vehicle's true selling point is its optional $95,000 Military Package, which includes military-grade run-flat tires, bulletproof glass, body armor, underbody bomb protection, and a stronger suspension to handle the weight of the armor. The Tank SUV from Rezvani previously came in a military-style form without armor, but this time the company says it offers real protection from gunfire.