Rezvani’s Vengeance offers its drivers luxury and military-style resilience
California-based automotive designer and manufacturer of high-performance sports cars, Rezvani Motors, has revealed its seven-seater SUV (sports utility vehicle) Vengeance, and it looks straight out of the cartoon M.A.S.K., a popular animated series from the ’80s, with its “aggressive” design and military add-ons.
The Vengeance costs $249,000 and features a fiberglass futuristic body created by renowned video game designer Milen Ivanov. It has practical air vents, a laser-etched "REZVANI" branding on the back, and steel bumpers that may be used as a ram. It is supported by 22-inch flat-steel plate wheels with 35-inch off-road tires.
The engine is a typical Cadillac unit. Customers have a choice between a 3.0 liter turbodiesel-6 with 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft (pound-feet) of torque, a 6.2 liter V-8 with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, and a 6.2 liter V-8 with 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission is connected to both. A four-wheel drive is an option; rear-wheel drive is the default.
The Cadillac Escalade is undoubtedly the inspiration for Vengeance. Photos of the interior reveal a dashboard identical to that of the full-size SUV from General Motors, complete with the Escalade's 38-inch curved OLED display. For the Vengeance, Rezvani enhances the leather from the Escalade.
Do not mistakenly believe that this is a large military vehicle with a basic interior and no creature comforts. In addition to heated first and second-row seats, tri-zone climate control, remote start, and a panoramic sunroof, Rezvani is outfitted with a comprehensive list of comfort options.
Images depict a flawlessly completed interior with white leather and opulent materials. There will probably be a number of 'modifications' available for more affluent buyers.
But the vehicle's true selling point is its optional $95,000 Military Package, which includes military-grade run-flat tires, bulletproof glass, body armor, underbody bomb protection, and a stronger suspension to handle the weight of the armor. The Tank SUV from Rezvani previously came in a military-style form without armor, but this time the company says it offers real protection from gunfire.
The Military Package also includes strobe lights, magnetic deadbolts, a pepper spray dispenser, a smoke-screen generator, continuous video recording, electrified door handles, an intercom system, thermal night vision, electromagnetic pulse (EMP) protection, thermal night vision, a first aid kit, and a hypothermia kit, and gas masks. For $2,500, you can also get solar panels and an integrated battery pack that can provide more than 1 thousand watts of off-grid power. A tire inflation/deflation package costs an additional $3,500.
If you are into post-apocalyptic survival, you’ll definitely dig this terrifying but sleek vehicle.
