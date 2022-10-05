Rhaegal: This eco-friendly VTOL is a dead-lift world record holder

The Rhaegal "Alpha" aircraft is the first autonomous freight aircraft in the world that can take off vertically and conventionally. It is made to transport large amounts of cargo anywhere in any weather.

"We are extremely proud to have accomplished this milestone," stated Ed De Reyes, chairman and CEO of Sabrewing. "It's been a long journey to get here, but we were unwilling to compromise safety or design. Our design and tests teams—and our development partners—invested tens of thousands of hours to make this milestone such a history-making success," De Reyes added.

The turbo-electric drivetrain of the Rhaegal aircraft is based on the Ariel 2E turbine-based motor from Safran Helicopter Engines. The four ducted fans on the Ariel are powered by electric motors, powered by an electric generator that produces nearly 1 megawatt of electric energy using 50 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The aircraft's ducted fans' blades, ducts, and shroud form were greatly improved, allowing each duct to deliver 30 percent more thrust than it initially intended. These upgrades aided the aircraft's capacity to hoist the record-breaking payload. During its initial flight, the pre-production prototype aircraft weighed slightly over 2,700 pounds (1,225 kg). However, it is capable of reaching a maximum gross weight (including payload) of 3,100 pounds (1,406 kg) at heights of up to 22,000 feet (6,700 meters) at a speed of 200 knots (230 mph/370 kph).