Ride-hailing firm Bolt to soon offer robot-powered food delivery in Tallinn

Estonian ride-hailing firm Bolt has revealed it will soon begin delivering food to people’s doors using a fleet of autonomous robots. The move hails from a partnership with robotics firm Starship Technologies.

This is according to a press release by the firms published on Wednesday.

Don't be surprised if a robot delivers your next Bolt Food order! Bolt’s partnered with @StarshipRobots, the world leader in autonomous delivery vehicles, to transform food and grocery delivery.



The company will first trial its online food deliveries in its home city of Tallinn, Estonia later this year.

“We are focused on providing well-rounded solutions to help make local transportation as sustainable as possible,” Markus Villig, founder and CEO of Bolt, said in the statement.

“Starship offers a smart and much-loved service that has proven itself over the past five years and we’re excited to introduce this service to more people.”