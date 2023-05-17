ENGINEERING JOBS
Rimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 seconds

The hypercar also registers a 0-249-0 mph run in an impressive time of 29.93 seconds.
Jijo Malayil
| May 17, 2023 11:03 AM EST
transportation
Rimac Nevera on the test track
Rimac 

Who says the transition to all-electric forms of automobiles is not to the liking of car enthusiasts who typically highlight the thrill of driving? 

In a groundbreaking feat of engineering and performance, an all-electric hypercar has set a new world record by accelerating from 0 to 249 mph and back to a standstill (0-400- km/h) in an impressive time of 29.93 seconds, setting a new benchmark when it comes to automotive excellence. The record tests acceleration, aerodynamics, top speed, and stopping power, usually used as a scale to evaluate hypercars. 

Breaking free from conventional combustion engines, Rimac's Rivera, a perfect blend of speed and sustainability, also claimed 22 other acceleration and braking records during a test run at Germany's Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) facility.

An impressive set of numbers for an electric-car

The hypercar from the Croatian carmaker headquartered in Sveta Nedelja has managed to secure the title for most performance records broken in a single day- 23 independently verified speed records. "It effortlessly smashed existing benchmarks, running again and again under full throttle conditions without a single reliability issue or any significant loss of performance," said a blog post by Rimac. 

The most impressive records set by Nevera are 0-60mph (96.7 km/h) sprint in 1.74 seconds and 0-248 mph (400 km/h) in 21.32 seconds.

Records set by Rimac Nevera

Rimac 

All the acceleration records were set using a standard one-foot rollout and road tires (Michelin Cup 2 R) on a non-prepped asphalt track. In addition to the firm's internal measuring equipment, firms like Dewesoft and RaceLogic also independently verified the records. 

The technology behind the performance

Rimac's Nevera features an entirely in-house developed battery pack, powertrain, and software. Nevera has four independent electric motors, one for each wheel. A 1MW dual inverter setup provides 900Nm and 470kW per motor at the rear, while an "entirely bespoke front powertrain is designed to deliver optimum power and control." The combined output is 1,914 hp (1.4 MW) and 2,360 nm of torque with a battery capacity of 120 kWh.

Rimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 seconds
Rimac Nevera undergoing its record run

Rimac 

A complex network of internally built electronic control units manages all systems, and they collaborate with an NVIDIA Pegasus-based supercomputer to compute and deliver output to the four powertrain systems 100 times per second. Rimac All-Wheel Torque Vectoring 2 is the system name that combines all of these components and the software that manages them.

"The Nevera can go from breaking records to driving over 300 miles on a charge, refilling from 0-80% in less than 20 minutes, and keeping the most demanding drivers in the world engaged," said Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of Rimac, in a blog post.

The Rimac Nevera, which has a production limit of 150 units, is now being manufactured in Rimac's factory near Zagreb, with the firm fulfilling its customer orders.

