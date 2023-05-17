Rimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 seconds

Who says the transition to all-electric forms of automobiles is not to the liking of car enthusiasts who typically highlight the thrill of driving?

In a groundbreaking feat of engineering and performance, an all-electric hypercar has set a new world record by accelerating from 0 to 249 mph and back to a standstill (0-400- km/h) in an impressive time of 29.93 seconds, setting a new benchmark when it comes to automotive excellence. The record tests acceleration, aerodynamics, top speed, and stopping power, usually used as a scale to evaluate hypercars.

Breaking free from conventional combustion engines, Rimac's Rivera, a perfect blend of speed and sustainability, also claimed 22 other acceleration and braking records during a test run at Germany's Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) facility.