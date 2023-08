In the perpetual symphony of progress, there's one discordant note that communities around airports, and possibly even aviation enthusiasts have long wished to mute: the thunderous roar of jet engines.

Hidden within the history of noise reduction is NASA's Glenn Research Center, an unsung hero in the pursuit of quieter skies. For more than seven decades, this research hub has been on a mission to silence the once-deafening jet engine roars, resulting in groundbreaking innovation.

Silencing the Skies

Venture inside the NASA Glenn Research Center, and you'll uncover a story of relentless pursuit. Nestled within its campus is the Aero-Acoustic Propulsion Laboratory (AAPL), a distinctive hemispherical structure colloquially referred to as "the dome."