Now, when electrification and automation are gaining ground, Dutch startup Rocsys aims to find the perfect balance. The company has developed a solution—a robotic arm capable of turning any electric vehicle (EV) charger into an autonomous charging system.

This innovation is particularly attractive to logistics operators in ports and yards, where vehicle uptime is crucial and precision is paramount. Manual intervention during the charging process has often been challenging in these environments due to worker regulations.

Truck drivers, for instance, are often restricted from performing charging tasks. To overcome this hurdle and accelerate the electrification of fleets, Rocsys believes that automating the charging process is imperative. Not only can automated charging ensure regulatory compliance, but it can also reduce human exposure to high-voltage equipment.