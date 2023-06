UK-based luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has revealed the first commission from its Private Office Dubai, a stunning Bespoke presentation of the Ghost Extended, the company announced in a press release.

This two-tone masterpiece showcases exceptional craftsmanship and creativity, solidifying Rolls-Royce's commitment to delivering unique and profoundly personal motor cars.

Reflecting an evolved appreciation of luxury defined by purity and substance, the Ghost Extended is an actual work of art, inspiring greatness.

Rolls Royce Ghost Extended Rolls Royce

The Private Office Dubai inaugurated just eleven months ago, has provided an unrivaled creative environment for Rolls-Royce clients, immersing them in a unique experience where ideas can come to life and offering a real-time exploration of the brand's heritage.