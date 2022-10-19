Rolls-Royce debuts Spectre, its first fully-electric vehicle

Charles Rolls, a co-founder of Rolls-Royce, predicted an electric future for the automobile in 1900. He had purchased The Columbia Electric Carriage, an electric vehicle, and saw its potential as a clean, quiet replacement for internal combustion engines—providing the necessary infrastructure. The time has arrived for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars to realize its founding father's promise more than 120 years ago.

The first Goodwood-era Phantom, constructed with its unique Bespoke architecture, debuted in 2003. Rolls-Royce 1.0 marked the brand's revival. Following this, the "Architecture of Luxury" as well as current Phantom, Cullinan, and Ghost models, as well as Coachbuild projects, were conceptualized. Rolls-Royce 2.0 was the brand's extension of its product line. When the Architecture of Luxury was first imagined, the ability to adapt it to electric drive was a key factor.

The Rolls-Royce experience, however, can only be fully realized now that electric propulsion technology has matured enough. Rolls-Royce 3.0 and the start of the daring new all-electric era are marked by adding a totally electric powertrain and Decentralized Intelligence to the marque's product line.

"Decentralised Intelligence" system

Rolls-Royce has developed a ground-breaking "Decentralised Intelligence" system for Spectre that enables the free and direct interchange of information amongst more than 1,000 vehicle functions, raising the brand's outstanding ride quality.