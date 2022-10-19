Rolls-Royce debuts Spectre, its first fully-electric vehicle
Spectre, the first fully-electric model by the British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce, has been unveiled.
All the characteristics that have made the Rolls-Royce legend secure are there in Spectre. This fantastic vehicle, designed from the ground up as ours, is silent and potent and shows how well Rolls-Royce is adapted to electrification.
Charles Rolls, a co-founder of Rolls-Royce, predicted an electric future for the automobile in 1900. He had purchased The Columbia Electric Carriage, an electric vehicle, and saw its potential as a clean, quiet replacement for internal combustion engines—providing the necessary infrastructure. The time has arrived for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars to realize its founding father's promise more than 120 years ago.
The first Goodwood-era Phantom, constructed with its unique Bespoke architecture, debuted in 2003. Rolls-Royce 1.0 marked the brand's revival. Following this, the "Architecture of Luxury" as well as current Phantom, Cullinan, and Ghost models, as well as Coachbuild projects, were conceptualized. Rolls-Royce 2.0 was the brand's extension of its product line. When the Architecture of Luxury was first imagined, the ability to adapt it to electric drive was a key factor.
The Rolls-Royce experience, however, can only be fully realized now that electric propulsion technology has matured enough. Rolls-Royce 3.0 and the start of the daring new all-electric era are marked by adding a totally electric powertrain and Decentralized Intelligence to the marque's product line.
"Decentralised Intelligence" system
Rolls-Royce has developed a ground-breaking "Decentralised Intelligence" system for Spectre that enables the free and direct interchange of information amongst more than 1,000 vehicle functions, raising the brand's outstanding ride quality.
The relentless testing phase of the vehicle started barely 35 miles (55 km) from the arctic circle in Arjeplog, Sweden, in temperatures as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit (-40 degrees Celsius) and will continue across Southern Africa, at temperatures as high as 131 degrees Fahrenheit (55 degrees Celsius). However, 55 percent of testing is done on the same roads that many Spectres in production would be driven on. The French Riviera was essential. The Spectre's digitally integrated refinement of the famed Planar suspension system was completed on the Côte d'Azur.
With Spectre, the company affirms that technology has advanced to a level that can support the Rolls-Royce experience. Spectre is not only a historic moment for Rolls-Royce but also for electrification. Rolls-Royce has stated that by the end of 2030, every model in its lineup will be entirely electrified.
“This is the start of a bold new chapter for our marque, our extraordinary clients, and the luxury industry. For this reason, I believe Spectre is the most perfect product that Rolls-Royce has ever produced,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, in a press release.
The Spectre is more than just a vehicle. As Rolls-Royce transitions to an all-electric era, it is a declaration of intent and a symbol of a bright, daring future. This dedication to an all-electric drivetrain can only improve the Rolls-Royce driving experience. Instant torque, silent operation, and the perception of one imperceptible gear have all been cited as Rolls-Royce distinguishing features.
According to preliminary statistics, the Spectre is anticipated to have an all-electric range of 320 miles (520 km) WLTP and provide 900Nm of torque from its 430kW powertrain. It can go from 0 to 60 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.4 seconds.
These numbers are susceptible to change before official confirmation. Spectre will reach its final phase before concluding in the second quarter of 2023 and be fully launched in the last quarter of 2023. Spectre still has several months of testing and optimization ahead of it.
