Roshel's F-550 based Senator MRAP armored truck can survive mines and IEDs

Fancy a vehicle that can withstand a powerful mine explosion? The Roshel Senator MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) can be an ideal offering for such a requirement, providing an effective transport solution in combat and conflict zones.

Based on the Ford F-550 pickup truck, the Canadian firm engaged in the production of armored vehicles has utilized v-hull technology to provide "increased vehicle and crew survivability by reducing the effects of mine blast and offering an unmatched level of protection and durability," said a statement by the firm.

The vehicle, according to the company, passed the NATO-certified US-based independent laboratory's level 2 and level 2a/2b ballistic and blast testing under STANAG 4569 AEP 55, ensuring the protection of occupants during explosive attacks, particularly from landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).