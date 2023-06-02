ENGINEERING JOBS
Roshel's F-550 based Senator MRAP armored truck can survive mines and IEDs

The vehicle has successfully passed STANAG 4569 AEP 55 level 2 and level 2a/2b ballistic and blast tests.
Jijo Malayil
| Jun 02, 2023 10:32 AM EST
transportation
Roshel's Senator MRAP
Roshel's Senator MRAP

Roshel  

Fancy a vehicle that can withstand a powerful mine explosion? The Roshel Senator MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) can be an ideal offering for such a requirement, providing an effective transport solution in combat and conflict zones. 

Based on the Ford F-550 pickup truck, the Canadian firm engaged in the production of armored vehicles has utilized v-hull technology to provide "increased vehicle and crew survivability by reducing the effects of mine blast and offering an unmatched level of protection and durability," said a statement by the firm.

The vehicle, according to the company, passed the NATO-certified US-based independent laboratory's level 2 and level 2a/2b ballistic and blast testing under STANAG 4569 AEP 55, ensuring the protection of occupants during explosive attacks, particularly from landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). 

Senator offers significant levels of protection

The firm has incorporated its years of experience in the field of armored vehicles to offer a sophisticated design that can counter calibers up to 7.62×39mm API BZ at 30 meters with 695 m/s as well as 13 lb (6 kg) (explosive mass) blast AT Mine activated under any wheel and center. 

Roshel's F-550 based Senator MRAP armored truck can survive mines and IEDs
Roof of the Senator MRAP

Roshel  

According to Roshel, the Senator MRAP maximizes crew survival by diverting explosions away from the cabin and dispersing explosive energy with its novel V-shaped hull, reducing the chances of severe injury or death to the occupants. The design also contributes to the absorption and dissipation of explosive energy, further increasing the blast resistance of the vehicle.

In addition to the blast performance, the vehicle's adaptive design and innovative engineering offer a customizable layout allowing adaptability to different mission requirements. "The MRAP is offered in various configurations (including but not limited to counter UAV, medical evacuation, command and control (C2) providing a reliable and adaptable solution tailored to the unique demands of each mission."

Specifications that aid in its versatility

Heping the Senator MRAP navigate the toughest of terrains is a permanent four-wheel drive system and a 6.7L turbo V8 diesel engine that produces a peak power of 330hp and 750Nm of torque, which is mated with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle resembles a monster truck, measuring 6000mm in length, 2400mm in width, and 2500mm in height, allowing it to have a wheelbase of 3683mm.

Roshel's F-550 based Senator MRAP armored truck can survive mines and IEDs
Cabin of the Senator MRAP

Roshel  

The Senator MRAP offers armored windows with several layers of bulletproof glass, reinforced armored doors with hinges and latches, mine-protected seats with four-point seat belts for up to 10 passengers, gun ports, and cameras giving the driver a 360-degree vision are some of the features that are included. A remote-controlled weapon system on the roof can mount machine guns, automatic grenade launchers, or anti-tank guided missiles.

With the Senator MRAP, the company aims to offer protection to army personnel and civilians against explosive devices and ambushes, ensuring the safety of the occupants in hostile environments.

