Roshel's F-550 based Senator MRAP armored truck can survive mines and IEDs

Roshel's F-550 based Senator MRAP armored truck can survive mines and IEDsThe vehicle has successfully passed STANAG 4569 AEP 55 level 2 and level 2a/2b ballistic and blast tests.Jijo Malayil| Jun 02, 2023 10:32 AM ESTCreated: Jun 02, 2023 10:32 AM ESTtransportationRoshel's Senator MRAPRoshel Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Fancy a vehicle that can withstand a powerful mine explosion? The Roshel Senator MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) can be an ideal offering for such a requirement, providing an effective transport solution in combat and conflict zones. Based on the Ford F-550 pickup truck, the Canadian firm engaged in the production of armored vehicles has utilized v-hull technology to provide "increased vehicle and crew survivability by reducing the effects of mine blast and offering an unmatched level of protection and durability," said a statement by the firm. The vehicle, according to the company, passed the NATO-certified US-based independent laboratory's level 2 and level 2a/2b ballistic and blast testing under STANAG 4569 AEP 55, ensuring the protection of occupants during explosive attacks, particularly from landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). See Also Related M1A1 Abrams, Leopard 2, Challenger 2 vs. Russian Armor: How are western tanks going to help Ukraine? Scottish manufacturer Munro reveals all-electric 4X4 pickup truck with a rugged look RIM-7 SEASPARROW in Ukraine: NATO missile meets an USSR launcher Senator offers significant levels of protectionThe firm has incorporated its years of experience in the field of armored vehicles to offer a sophisticated design that can counter calibers up to 7.62×39mm API BZ at 30 meters with 695 m/s as well as 13 lb (6 kg) (explosive mass) blast AT Mine activated under any wheel and center. Roof of the Senator MRAPRoshel According to Roshel, the Senator MRAP maximizes crew survival by diverting explosions away from the cabin and dispersing explosive energy with its novel V-shaped hull, reducing the chances of severe injury or death to the occupants. The design also contributes to the absorption and dissipation of explosive energy, further increasing the blast resistance of the vehicle.In addition to the blast performance, the vehicle's adaptive design and innovative engineering offer a customizable layout allowing adaptability to different mission requirements. "The MRAP is offered in various configurations (including but not limited to counter UAV, medical evacuation, command and control (C2) providing a reliable and adaptable solution tailored to the unique demands of each mission."Specifications that aid in its versatility Heping the Senator MRAP navigate the toughest of terrains is a permanent four-wheel drive system and a 6.7L turbo V8 diesel engine that produces a peak power of 330hp and 750Nm of torque, which is mated with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle resembles a monster truck, measuring 6000mm in length, 2400mm in width, and 2500mm in height, allowing it to have a wheelbase of 3683mm. Cabin of the Senator MRAPRoshel The Senator MRAP offers armored windows with several layers of bulletproof glass, reinforced armored doors with hinges and latches, mine-protected seats with four-point seat belts for up to 10 passengers, gun ports, and cameras giving the driver a 360-degree vision are some of the features that are included. A remote-controlled weapon system on the roof can mount machine guns, automatic grenade launchers, or anti-tank guided missiles.With the Senator MRAP, the company aims to offer protection to army personnel and civilians against explosive devices and ambushes, ensuring the safety of the occupants in hostile environments. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Fossils: 6 coolest techniques used in 2022 to reveal past mysteriesNGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighterStanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on EarthCould 'reviving' 100,000-year-old bacteria be key to future antibiotics? Biotech says yesPotential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyExpert: Building management system can cut emissions, boost sustainabilityA professor uses geometry to solve the toughest logistical problemsHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorThis chip could massively increase autonomous car computing power and save energyUS Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claim Job Board