Signaling a new dawn in the delivery industry, Royal Mail has started its first drone drop-off services in the United Kingdom.

The country's first drone services began in Orkney, through a collaborative effort between Royal Mail and Skyports Drone Services. The delivery option will be used to distribute letters and parcels between the islands from its Stromness facility, according to a press release.

Delivery services to the islands of Hoy and Graemsay are often affected by extreme weather conditions, and the drone service is expected to improve service levels and delivery times.

The service will be carried out on a trial basis for three months. Because of the distinctive geography of Orkney and the proximity of the islands to one another, the service might be sustained permanently within existing legal frameworks after evaluating its feasibility.