This RV can speed up to a whooping 122 mph

Consequently, as The Autopian notes, the GMC was taken to Dennis McCarthy, a custom car maker who created many of your favorite vehicles from the Fast & Furious series to prepare it for the salt flats.

The motorhome was fully gutted by McCarthy and his crew from Vehicle Effects. The inside was stripped of every cupboard, appliance, and faux-wood decoration and covered with aluminum sheeting. Fire suppression, a 360-degree video camera mirror system, and a 20-gallon fuel cell were added.

Palmer received a modernized race cockpit, complete with a Kirkey racing seat and RacePak IQ3 Dash. Moreover, a full front-to-back chromoly roll cage was constructed to protect the occupants in the case of a collision because the RV was designed for galloping at high speeds.

A TH425 automatic transmission is mated to a 700-horsepower Chevy Ram Jet 502 powerplant that powers the beast. A 125-wet shot of nitrous boosts the motor's power, and its final gear ratio of 3.07 is geared for maximum speed.

Palmer and McCarthy decided to modernize some additional components in addition to the interior and engine. Modern disc brakes were installed on all six wheels, and a Ridetech Air Ride System was installed in place of the sagging stock suspension. There are only so many ways you can shape a cinderblock to cut through the air more readily. The outside also underwent some aerodynamic modifications to aid it through the air.