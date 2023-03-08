Samsung and GM could jointly produce cylindrical EV batteries, report claims

According to unconfirmed sources cited by the Korean media outlet TheElec, the two businesses could sign a Memorandum of Understanding this week.

General Motors announced last month that it was willing to use all battery types, not just the pouch batteries it buys from LG Energy Solution.

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, stated that the Ultium Platform's versatility in using any battery was one of its strengths.

Samsung SDI revealed last month that it aims to spend $32.8 billion over the next ten years to purchase the cathode needed in batteries to fulfill the supply agreement with the US automotive giant.

30-50 GWh joint facility

According to unofficial reports, the GM-Samsung SDI agreement will lead to the establishment of a joint venture factory in Michigan with a potential annual production capacity of 30 to 50 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery cells (enough for 300,000 to 500,000 BEVs, assuming 100 kWh/car). Such a factory would be expensive, perhaps even billions.

It will be fascinating to see if the changeover also necessitates the creation of a brand-new EV platform or if the Ultium platform is adaptable enough to support the new cell/module types or even cell-to-pack designs.