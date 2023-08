San Francisco has launched a new service that lets people ride a driverless shuttle around Treasure Island, a former naval base in the middle of the bay. The free shuttle, which runs daily on a fixed route, is part of a pilot program to test how autonomous vehicles can improve public transportation.

A convenient and eco-friendly option?

The shuttle is operated by Beep, a company that has run similar projects in other U.S. communities. The shuttle is electric and has no driver’s seat or steering wheel. It can seat up to 10 passengers and has an attendant who can take over the control if needed. The shuttle drives slowly and cautiously, making seven stops along the Loop, which connects residential areas with shops and community centers.