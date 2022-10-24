The world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia now wants to sell over 150k EVs by 2026

"Vision 2030" is Saudi Arabia's plan to cut carbon emissions while placing the country on a path for steady economic growth.

Al-Swaha stated during a discussion of the National Industrial Strategy, which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled earlier this week, that “in 2026, the Kingdom will manufacture and export more than 150,000 electric cars”

He further added that Saudi Arabia’s investment in Lucid Motors “has placed the Kingdom among developed countries.”

According to Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Lucid Motors began building its first overseas facility for electric vehicles in May of this year. The facility will be one of the automaker's three assembly plants.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia owns 61 percent of the California-based electric vehicle maker.

In April, the Saudi government revealed that it has ordered between 50,000 and 100,000 electric vehicles from Lucid over the following ten years.

Lucid’s CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson said back then, "Delivering up to 100,000 Lucid electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia represent another pivotal moment in our acceleration of sustainable transportation worldwide."

Rawlinson continued, "We are delighted to be supporting Saudi Arabia in achieving its sustainability goals and net zero ambitions, as outlined by Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, by bringing our advanced luxury EVs to Saudi Arabia. We plan to start manufacturing cars in 2025, and we will increase production in 2026 and 2027 to reach 150,000 cars annually.”