Saudi to trial first hydrogen train in the Middle East

According to a report by Reuters, Saudi Arabia's Minister for Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman revealed on Sunday that the nation will begin testing the first hydrogen train in the Middle East.

"It will be on trial for next week, hopefully for the next few months. We will have the first hydrogen train in the Middle East," the government official said during the UN MENA Climate Week in Riyadh.

A hydrogen train is a specific kind of train that generates electricity and powers its propulsion system using hydrogen fuel cells. These trains have zero emissions at the time of use, making them a more environmentally responsible option than conventional diesel-powered trains.