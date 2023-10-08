Saudi to trial first hydrogen train in the Middle East

Saudi to trial first hydrogen train in the Middle EastThe nation is looking into emissions-free travel.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 08, 2023 09:22 AM ESTCreated: Oct 08, 2023 09:22 AM ESTtransportationRepresentational image of a hydrogen train.NPROXX Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.According to a report by Reuters, Saudi Arabia's Minister for Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman revealed on Sunday that the nation will begin testing the first hydrogen train in the Middle East."It will be on trial for next week, hopefully for the next few months. We will have the first hydrogen train in the Middle East," the government official said during the UN MENA Climate Week in Riyadh.A hydrogen train is a specific kind of train that generates electricity and powers its propulsion system using hydrogen fuel cells. These trains have zero emissions at the time of use, making them a more environmentally responsible option than conventional diesel-powered trains. See Also Related The world's first 100% hydrogen-powered train starts running in Germany North America’s first hydrogen-powered train is now operational First adopter of hydrogen trains switches to electric models How do they work?It all begins with a reaction. A chemical interaction between hydrogen and oxygen produces energy in hydrogen fuel cells. The hydrogen gas is kept in high-pressure tanks inside hydrogen trains.In the fuel cell, the hydrogen that has been stored combines with airborne oxygen to create energy, with water vapor as the only byproduct. The electric motors that drive the wheels of the train are propelled by this electricity.The train moves thanks to its electric motors, which provide propulsion. Hydrogen trains can achieve similar speeds and performance levels as diesel or electric trains.The volume of a hydrogen train's hydrogen tanks determines how far it can travel. Because hydrogen trains can be refuelled similarly to diesel trains, they are appropriate for long-distance transport.The main benefit of hydrogen trains is that they emit just water vapor as exhaust, which has no adverse effects. They are thus a healthy and environmentally friendly choice for rail transit.In regions trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner transportation options, hydrogen trains are becoming more and more common. They are especially helpful in locations where installing overhead wires or third rails to electrify train tracks is not practical or cost-effective. To support the large adoption of hydrogen trains, however, the infrastructure for producing, storing, and transporting hydrogen must be further developed. Saudi Arabia’s plans to trial the first Middle Eastern hydrogen train next week is a great step in that direction.The first ever purely hydrogen trainThe "Coradia iLint" was the first ever passenger train in the world to run exclusively on hydrogen energy. The French multinational rail transportation business Alstom built and ran it and it is still in operation today.In fact, its introduction in 2016 was a turning point in the advancement of train-based hydrogen fuel cell technology. The train today has a range of approximately 600 miles (around 1,000 kilometers) on a single tank of hydrogen, depending on the specific model and conditions, and is designed for regional and commuter rail service meaning it can typically accommodate a similar number of passengers as conventional diesel trains.It was first put into commercial service in Lower Saxony, Germany, in September 2018. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Is medical research entering a new era of fertility treatments?Size does matter: the world's 10 biggest castles by areaScientists teach robots to navigate through vegetationHow smell affects the colors we seeHow magnetic fusion plasma engines can take us to outer spaceCan AI accurately identify patients with respiratory symptoms?Using quantum computing to speed up optimization problemsLife by 2100: nanotech, cybernetics, and commercial space travelWhat makes AI brains tick? A study shows how to find outSlime that can save lives Job Board