Scotland to launch the world's first self-driving commuter bus fleet

Five single-decker buses will be in service, carrying approximately 10,000 passengers weekly.

Stagecoach said that their autonomous buses will move at a top speed of 50mph (80 kph) through pre-selected highways and bus lanes while navigating traffic lights and roundabouts. Although no human drivers are required for each bus, two staff members will remain on board at all times—one in the driver's seat to oversee piloting systems and another to assist passengers, accept tickets, and assist as needed.

The initiative is part of the UK government's Project CAVForth initiative. "CAV" is an abbreviation for "connected autonomous vehicles." CAVForth, which was founded in 2019, will launch its autonomous bus fleet next month, capping almost four years of research, planning, and development.

“This is an exciting milestone for this innovative and ambitious project, and I very much look forward to seeing Project CAVForth take to the roads next month,” Scotland’s Minister for Transport, Kevin Stewart, said in a statement. “The route will really help Scotland establish its credentials on the world stage,” he added.