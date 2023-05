Fancy an all-electric pickup truck that can rival the likes of the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger? Scottish-based EV startup Munro Vehicles might may the suitable model for you, christened MK_1 Pick-Up.

The flatbed truck is based on its MK-1, the firm's recently launched 371 bhp versatile all-electric truck that is offered with off-road hardware like permanent four-wheel drive with locking differentials.

The retail price for the MK_1 Pick-Up will start from $61,962 (£49,995) with deliveries scheduled to begin towards the end of the year.

Side profile of MK_1 Pickup Munro

According to Munro, the pick-up promises off-road ability and practicality and targets customers operating in ultra-challenging environments in sectors like mining, construction, utilities, agriculture and defense, and will help companies meet decarbonization targets..