Honda has announced a new certified pre-owned program (CPO) for its HondaJet aircraft. The CPO will consist of meticulous processes such as discerning selection, rigorous inspection, and expert maintenance to ensure that each aircraft meets Honda's high standards for quality, safety, and performance, according to a press release.

Once an aircraft passes the CPO designation, it will become eligible for a range of services supporting the entire fleet.

Used aircraft must pass a rigorous check

Under the CPO, Honda Aircraft Company and its authorized sales network will provide end-to-end services for the program, ensuring ease of entry into service and post-sales support. It seems, according to Flying Magazine, Honda's new CPO business is a way to continue its support towards aircraft owners impacted by the recent shutdown of Jet It, a significant player in the fractional operation of HondaJets.