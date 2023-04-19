Shell launches the first electric ferry in Singapore to reduce emissions

British multinational oil and gas company Shell has unveiled its first fully-electric passenger ferry, the Penguin Refresh, in Singapore, announced by Reuters.

The vessel, which is capable of transporting up to 200 passengers, was designed and built by Penguin International Limited with a lithium-ion battery system.

The Penguin Refresh is the first of three fully-electric harbor crafts that Shell will introduce by August 2023. The electric ferry will travel between Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore, located on Bukom Island, and Singapore, with an expected 1.8 million passenger trips annually.

This launch is part of a collaboration between Shell and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to advance the adoption of electric harbor craft and low and zero-carbon fuels.

Shell and MPA will work together to develop charging infrastructure for electric harbor craft and conduct research and development for low and zero-carbon fuels over five years. The move is a step towards meeting the Singapore port authority's rule that all new harbor craft operating in its waters should be electric or run on biofuels or net-zero fuels from 2030.

The electric ferry will save Shell about 1,952 tonnes (13,838 barrels) of diesel and will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 6,258 tonnes a year. The collaboration will also make the charging facilities at the Bukom plant available for other electric harbor craft users.