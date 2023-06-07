Shenzen UFO Flying Saucer Technology flies into the eVTOL race

A push towards achieving sustainability and net-zero targets has resulted in a rapid expansion of clean energy initiatives, especially in the sector of aviation. At the forefront of this revolution stands a remarkable innovation that promises to redefine the way we traverse our skies – the Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing aircraft, commonly known as eVTOL.

Undoubtedly, the West has taken the lead with multiple ventures vying to get their products into production. However, it's an eVTOL initiative from China that is now demanding our attention due to its unique design, that of a flying saucer.

The project is a culmination of three years of work by researchers at Northwestern Polytechnical University, with the eVTOL, which resembles a flying saucer completing its first test flight at an exhibition event in Shenzhen.