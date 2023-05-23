Silencing the skies: groundbreaking inner wall treatment quietens jet noise

If you've ever been near an airport, you know the ear-splitting noise of passenger aircraft jet engines. The thunderous sound of subsonic jet nozzles can travel in all directions, causing disturbance and discomfort for those in the vicinity.

But fear not, aviation enthusiasts! Introducing the wavy inner wall (WIW) treatment, a cutting-edge method designed to combat jet noise head-on.

This innovative technique revolutionizes the smooth inner walls near the nozzle exit by introducing specially treated surfaces adorned with small wavy patterns. The goal? To minimize noise pollution and bring back a sense of tranquility to our skies.

To evaluate the effectiveness of this groundbreaking approach, a team of researchers embarked on extensive numerical simulations.