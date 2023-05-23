Silencing the skies: groundbreaking inner wall treatment quietens jet noise

Silencing the skies: groundbreaking inner wall treatment quietens jet noiseThis groundbreaking innovation brings us closer to a future where the skies are quieter and more serene.Abdul-Rahman Oladimeji Bello| May 23, 2023 11:21 AM ESTCreated: May 23, 2023 11:21 AM ESTtransportationCorporate Jet at sunsetJetlinerimages/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.If you've ever been near an airport, you know the ear-splitting noise of passenger aircraft jet engines. The thunderous sound of subsonic jet nozzles can travel in all directions, causing disturbance and discomfort for those in the vicinity.But fear not, aviation enthusiasts! Introducing the wavy inner wall (WIW) treatment, a cutting-edge method designed to combat jet noise head-on.This innovative technique revolutionizes the smooth inner walls near the nozzle exit by introducing specially treated surfaces adorned with small wavy patterns. The goal? To minimize noise pollution and bring back a sense of tranquility to our skies.To evaluate the effectiveness of this groundbreaking approach, a team of researchers embarked on extensive numerical simulations. Related A New Material Can Block Out 94% of Noise. Even in a Jet Engine JetZero aims to introduce a blended-wing jet with 50% increased efficiency by 2030 US Air Force looks to make jet fuel out of thin air See Also First, through large eddy simulations (LES), they delved into the unsteady flow field and far-field noise generated by the jet engines. Next, they employed the renowned analogy method Ffowcs Williams and Hawkings developed to predict noise levels accurately.What was the mechanism behind this impressive reduction in noise? Now, what exactly contributed to this remarkable reduction in noise? The dedicated researchers left no stone unturned as they examined various factors influencing the overall effect. They scrutinized shear-layer instability, radial and azimuthal auto-correlation functions, turbulent kinetic energy, and the acoustic source term. Employing the Tam-Auriault (TA) jet-noise model, these comprehensive investigations shed light on the underlying noise reduction principles achieved through the WIW treatment. Most Popular Aircrafts at airportHeychli And the results were nothing short of extraordinary. The WIW treatment proved to be a true game-changer. Introducing wavy inner walls advanced the onset of jet flow instability in the shear layer. This led to the early breakdown of the jet shear layer, forming various downstream turbulent structures. As a result, the distribution and production of turbulent kinetic energy were altered, effectively controlling the generation and emission of jet noise.Just imagine a future where mid-to-high frequency noise in the far field is dramatically reduced, all while ensuring minimal thrust loss. That's precisely the promise the WIW method brings to the table. Moreover, with its ability to control fine-scale turbulence, this innovative approach holds tremendous potential for revolutionizing jet noise control.So, fellow travelers, prepare for quieter skies on the horizon as researchers continue to explore and refine the WIW treatment. Then, one day, we may bid farewell to the deafening roar of jet noise and revel in the tranquility of flight. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You China flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval basePower of empathy: How to recognize, understand and treat bipolar disorderSelf-boosting vaccines: An MIT invention could solve one of healthcare's biggest problemsHard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertPlasma-powered oxygen harvesting could help humans live on MarsChinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launchNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2Social media isn't the main force driving most partisan news consumptionEngineered cells touted to treat the most aggressive cancers in the worldiPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsolete Job Board