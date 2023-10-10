Simurgh's legacy: Afghanistan's supercar marvel

Afghanistan's first-ever indigenous supercar, named after the mythical bird from Persian mythology — Simurgh, has made its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show in Qatar.

Made by Kabul-based manufacturing company Entop and Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI), the Simurgh has captured the attention of automotive enthusiasts worldwide, according to a Bloomberg report.

GIMS Qatar 2023 - Entop: World premiere for @entopco presenting the Simurgh. After 5 years of working on this project, they finally get to present it. Their goal: Le Mans 24 Hours race. #gimsqatar23 #genevamotorshow #gimsswiss pic.twitter.com/MEC3k0lwav — Geneva International Motor Show (@gvamotorshowoff) October 8, 2023

The Simurgh's journey to the Geneva Motor Show was a challenging one, with significant delays caused by the pandemic and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Entop Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Reza Ahmadi, who also serves as the chief engineer and designer, expressed his determination to showcase a different side of Afghanistan through this unique creation. "I want to build something to put my country on the map again," Ahmadi stated.