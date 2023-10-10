Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Simurgh's legacy: Afghanistan's supercar marvel

Entop, Afghanistan's groundbreaking supercar maker, aims to raise €30 million to honor the mythical bird.
Can Emir
| Oct 10, 2023 03:17 PM EST
Created: Oct 10, 2023 03:17 PM EST
transportation
  • twitter
Entop Simurgh
Entop Simurgh

KARIM JAAFAR/Getty 

Afghanistan's first-ever indigenous supercar, named after the mythical bird from Persian mythology — Simurgh, has made its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show in Qatar.

Made by Kabul-based manufacturing company Entop and Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI), the Simurgh has captured the attention of automotive enthusiasts worldwide, according to a Bloomberg report.

The Simurgh's journey to the Geneva Motor Show was a challenging one, with significant delays caused by the pandemic and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Entop Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Reza Ahmadi, who also serves as the chief engineer and designer, expressed his determination to showcase a different side of Afghanistan through this unique creation. "I want to build something to put my country on the map again," Ahmadi stated.

Related

Named after the mythical Persian bird Simurgh, known for its extraordinary characteristics, the car represents Afghan heroes and art. Ahmadi's vision extends beyond the rugged mountain roads of Afghanistan, aiming to demonstrate the country's potential in the world of supercars. "A SUV won't be the same," he emphasized.

The Journey of the Simurgh

The Simurgh project brought together a team of 30 Afghan engineers and artisans who dedicated five years to its creation. Initially unveiled in late 2022 under the name Mada9, it gained widespread attention when a video of the vehicle caught the eye of a Taliban spokesman. Despite the challenging circumstances in Afghanistan, Ahmadi and his team managed to bring the Simurgh to Doha for its first international appearance through a successful crowdfunding campaign, raising $130,000 from over 45,000 supporters.

A Unique design

The Simurgh boasts a striking design characterized by sleek LED headlamps, a compact front grille, and a sharp front splitter. Its profile includes wide air intakes, flared fenders, and large black alloy wheels, giving it a bold and dynamic appearance. The rear is adorned with sleek LED taillights and a distinctive rear diffuser, completing its aesthetic appeal.

Underneath its unique exterior, the Simurgh is powered by a four-cylinder engine sourced from a 2000 Toyota Corolla. While the manufacturer has not revealed specific technical specifications, they have disclosed that the engine has been modified for supercar performance. The engine is rear-mounted, situated between the tube chassis and surrounded by lightweight composite materials, enhancing its performance capabilities.

The road ahead

Entop has ambitious plans for the Simurgh. The company aims to raise €30 million ($32 million) to further develop and perfect the supercar, with the goal of participating in the prestigious Le Mans 24-hour endurance race in France. "We plan to start sales after the Simurgh has been through Le Mans, where it can be tested and prove itself," said Ahmadi, highlighting the commitment to showcasing the car's capabilities on a global stage.

Additionally, Entop envisions an all-electric powertrain for the Simurgh's future, a testament to the company's dedication to innovation and sustainability. While the supercar remains in the prototype stage, securing strong financial backing is essential to transform it into a production model. The manufacturer has not disclosed a specific timeline for mass production, but the Simurgh's presence at the Geneva Motor Show is a significant step towards realizing this dream.

In a country facing immense challenges, the Simurgh stands as a symbol of innovation, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit. Entop's commitment to putting Afghanistan on the map through this unique creation is a testament to the power of determination and passion in the face of adversity. As the Simurgh takes its place on the global stage, it invites the world to see a different side of Afghanistan, one defined by creativity and aspiration.

What are supercars?

Supercars, like the Simurgh, are high-performance, exceptionally engineered automobiles designed for unmatched speed and style. They often feature cutting-edge technology, powerful engines, and aerodynamic designs, making them symbols of innovation and automotive excellence.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/10/image/jpeg/N3qHXZ6uEo8gOsqF0uRSGKES8RssBG5YLGlTkXNF.jpg
Mercedes partners with the world’s only carbon-neutral spaceship
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/12/image/jpeg/1xpgw9M0j07fJWL4SukxFDjALW7dwwo6wjsgbU0t.jpg
Magnetic fields reveal lost undersea worlds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/12/image/jpeg/7ZU03vLOnlFnHbET1pxVv2vlF9S2R5ZekupSiNl0.jpg
From lost wings to ruptured fuselages, 7 times planes refused to die
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/30/image/jpeg/79rLCSNuXkygYT4n4NHbsaeEzi0PBuvPGTEd9Hl5.jpg
Are smart phones destroying our mental health?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/06/image/jpeg/paEPaQwqR4Adjmm5WT2S3iuC8aOKBFgvZJPWxpjy.jpg
Plant-based meat sales are plummeting. Here’s why.
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/25/image/png/5hf1N5LFzyDY4pUpvoJ0BtpujwCPfsL68t1cAIVj.png
Why is anti-piracy software Denuvo stirring controversy?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/10/image/jpeg/r0778eJQNnNa0LLEzTary9HJj3lMmzUa06kY2M1I.jpg
Rugby players to wear mouthguards that detect head injuries
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/27/image/jpeg/fi494iLoRqITLtvrXotofLEJk8JZH1s8Z3Upge1M.jpg
Gallant ships: 5 underdogs of the seas that punched above their weight
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/10/image/jpeg/C821DDsA0ztDr9oWqalKLvC0NzzPM02yHCwzFxlF.jpg
Anti-smoking law prevented 20,000 deaths in Singapore
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/10/image/jpeg/eZy81jPFkEgJu7sIGhB6sV9ESjKgYpmUChA293v1.jpg
ESA satellite reveals one of the biggest ozone holes ever
Job Board