Two World War II planes collide mid-air in Dallas Air Show

What happened at the Dallas air show?

Footage that has appeared since the crash shows both aircraft flying at low altitudes. Although not seen in the video, there were multiple other aircraft, a mix of bombers and fighters, flying simultaneously, the NYT report said.

The occasion was to commemorate Veterans Day, and a narrator at the airshow was describing the significance of each aircraft as they flew past the gathered crowd of 4,000-6,000 people. The low-flying maneuvers are meant for the people at the air show to have a good look at the World War relics, but things took a tragic turn when the fighter aircraft slammed into the B-17.

A preliminary report of the crash is expected in four to six weeks while a full investigation report could take up to 18 months, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told the NYT. Neither aircraft carried cockpit voice recorders or flight data recorders since they were not required to be equipped with them.

A mid-air collision of aircraft is usually rare, and the B-17 is a large aircraft that cannot be missed during flight.

B-17 Flying Fortress

Developed by Boeing in the 1930s, the B-17 Fly Fortress is a four-engine heavy bomber that served the United States Army Air Corps (USAAC). The 74 feet (22.66 m) long aircraft has a 103 feet (31.62 m) wingspan and can cruise at the speed of 182 miles (293 km) an hour.

Capable of carrying a 6,000-pound (2,700 kg) payload of over 2,000 miles (3,219 km) and 13 guns, the aircraft was the primary component of U.S. strategy against German installations during World War II and was also a participant in the Pacific War.