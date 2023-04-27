Trending
Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Supernovae
China's 'artificial sun'
US Supreme Court not granting rights to AI
Glaucoma gene therapy
NASA's moon base network

Skoda unveils new generations of Superb and Kodiaq SUVs

The cars will offer modern, efficient petrol and diesel engines, as well as plug-in and mild hybrid options.
Can Emir
| Apr 27, 2023 10:39 AM EST
Created: Apr 27, 2023 10:39 AM EST
transportation
Fourth-generation Škoda Superb – silhouete
Fourth-generation Škoda Superb – silhouete

Skoda 

Skoda Auto has released official silhouette images of the successors to its flagship models, the Superb hatchback and Combi estate versions, and the Kodiaq SUV in a press release.

The Czech car manufacturer provided a glimpse of the new-generation vehicles at its "Let's Explore" event. The fourth-generation Superb and the second-generation Kodiaq will have separate world premieres this autumn. Both cars will have modern, efficient petrol and diesel engines, as well as plug-in and mild hybrid options. The upcoming models will also have new features, improved technologies, and completely redesigned interiors.

According to Klaus Zellmer, Skoda Auto CEO, the Superb and the Kodiaq are essential cornerstones of the Skoda model range. He added that the fourth-generation Superb would set new standards in terms of comfort and space, while the second-generation Kodiaq would take safety, technology, and versatility to the next level.

New features

The fourth-generation Superb will be available both as a hatchback and a Combi estate. The upcoming model will have a new exterior, new features, improved technology, and completely redesigned interiors. It will be manufactured at the Volkswagen Group plant in Bratislava, Slovakia. On the other hand, the second-generation Kodiaq will also have a new exterior and features, improved technology, and completely redesigned interiors. It will be built at the Skoda plant in Kvasiny, Czech Republic, where its predecessor was also manufactured.

History of the cars

The Superb and the Kodiaq are Skoda's top hatchback/Combi estate and SUV models, respectively. The Superb was first introduced in the 1930s as Skoda's range-topping luxury car. The second-generation Superb appeared in 2008 and was the first to offer customers the choice of all-wheel drive. The Superb Combi estate version, introduced in 2009, sparked even greater demand. In total, the second-generation Superb recorded 618,000 deliveries to customers. The third generation, introduced in February 2015, offered increased space for passengers and luggage in both body styles. It was also more economical, had lower emissions, and added innovative assistance systems for enhanced safety.

Most Popular

The Kodiaq, launched in 2016, has already sold more than 740,000 units. It introduced Skoda's exciting, crystalline design language to the SUV segment. The sporty Kodiaq RS followed in 2018, while the entire model range was updated in 2021. More than 40 international awards are visible proof of the large Skoda SUV's outstanding qualities and extraordinary popularity.

In conclusion, Skoda Auto's upcoming models, the Superb and the Kodiaq, will have separate world premieres this autumn. The new-generation vehicles will have modern, efficient petrol and diesel engines, as well as plug-in and mild hybrid options. The Superb and the Kodiaq will also have new features, improved technologies, and completely redesigned interiors. These models represent Skoda Auto's commitment to offering the best of both worlds and meeting its customers' needs.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/15/image/jpeg/otndAH8z9m0mADm6BqZT4wfKTG4q4j3g2n9R3pkY.jpg
Want to protect your brain from aging? Learn another language
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/17BNgtFIkd8J0IyoDqpx2e4RlGs6YfnPQt56Q5NT.jpg
Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world record
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/hPYzy1iTLr0fIF1qJ0dUXj1kYrttmikw6Ndh1HRf.jpg
Could seaweed bricks provide the key to more sustainable construction at sea?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/13/image/jpeg/2En4INJVQ0f36ThYz6DcLXJ5lqGL3uRwBhPYKq6k.jpg
Ghanaian prodigy's $3,000 DIY car made mainly out of scrap metal parts
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/23/image/jpeg/ILeeb1goiFbRghBDgpsOHqbAjjGDYkrnh1fTR1oC.jpg
South Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVs
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/hPpt8VbddUqMedDyJvlX5smCdHbgajADzGS4yZEv.jpg
China claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/AzwkrdXy6b/untitled-6-3.jpg
So you think you can fashion your future with wearables?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/B4SIKmYGrRHxNOQaanexdmvdf40KOs0SbTOmdROv.jpg
Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study finds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/IJGJ1n8aZSCMPVSpcq5jL58WvCJomn8qBwd4T37w.jpg
Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/BxG2peqdw9/untitled-2-5.jpg
Can we breathe on Mars? Is Europa habitable? What NASA’s work reveals about humanity's future
More Stories
cultureHalloween party: 3 boo-zy cocktail recipes to channel your inner engineer
Stephen Vicinanza| 10/31/2022
scienceBreakthroughs in genomics show that 'junk' DNA is incredibly important
Grant Currin| 8/4/2022
innovationThe genuine article?
Alice Cooke| 3/13/2023