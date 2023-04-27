Skoda unveils new generations of Superb and Kodiaq SUVs

Skoda unveils new generations of Superb and Kodiaq SUVsThe cars will offer modern, efficient petrol and diesel engines, as well as plug-in and mild hybrid options.Can Emir| Apr 27, 2023 10:39 AM ESTCreated: Apr 27, 2023 10:39 AM ESTtransportationFourth-generation Škoda Superb – silhoueteSkoda Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Skoda Auto has released official silhouette images of the successors to its flagship models, the Superb hatchback and Combi estate versions, and the Kodiaq SUV in a press release.The Czech car manufacturer provided a glimpse of the new-generation vehicles at its "Let's Explore" event. The fourth-generation Superb and the second-generation Kodiaq will have separate world premieres this autumn. Both cars will have modern, efficient petrol and diesel engines, as well as plug-in and mild hybrid options. The upcoming models will also have new features, improved technologies, and completely redesigned interiors.According to Klaus Zellmer, Skoda Auto CEO, the Superb and the Kodiaq are essential cornerstones of the Skoda model range. He added that the fourth-generation Superb would set new standards in terms of comfort and space, while the second-generation Kodiaq would take safety, technology, and versatility to the next level. See Also New featuresThe fourth-generation Superb will be available both as a hatchback and a Combi estate. The upcoming model will have a new exterior, new features, improved technology, and completely redesigned interiors. It will be manufactured at the Volkswagen Group plant in Bratislava, Slovakia. On the other hand, the second-generation Kodiaq will also have a new exterior and features, improved technology, and completely redesigned interiors. It will be built at the Skoda plant in Kvasiny, Czech Republic, where its predecessor was also manufactured.History of the carsThe Superb and the Kodiaq are Skoda's top hatchback/Combi estate and SUV models, respectively. The Superb was first introduced in the 1930s as Skoda's range-topping luxury car. The second-generation Superb appeared in 2008 and was the first to offer customers the choice of all-wheel drive. The Superb Combi estate version, introduced in 2009, sparked even greater demand. In total, the second-generation Superb recorded 618,000 deliveries to customers. The third generation, introduced in February 2015, offered increased space for passengers and luggage in both body styles. It was also more economical, had lower emissions, and added innovative assistance systems for enhanced safety. Most Popular The Kodiaq, launched in 2016, has already sold more than 740,000 units. It introduced Skoda's exciting, crystalline design language to the SUV segment. The sporty Kodiaq RS followed in 2018, while the entire model range was updated in 2021. More than 40 international awards are visible proof of the large Skoda SUV's outstanding qualities and extraordinary popularity.In conclusion, Skoda Auto's upcoming models, the Superb and the Kodiaq, will have separate world premieres this autumn. The new-generation vehicles will have modern, efficient petrol and diesel engines, as well as plug-in and mild hybrid options. The Superb and the Kodiaq will also have new features, improved technologies, and completely redesigned interiors. These models represent Skoda Auto's commitment to offering the best of both worlds and meeting its customers' needs.HomeTransportationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Want to protect your brain from aging? Learn another languageInspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world recordCould seaweed bricks provide the key to more sustainable construction at sea?Ghanaian prodigy's $3,000 DIY car made mainly out of scrap metal partsSouth Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVsChina claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbitSo you think you can fashion your future with wearables?Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study findsOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongCan we breathe on Mars? Is Europa habitable? What NASA’s work reveals about humanity's future More Stories cultureHalloween party: 3 boo-zy cocktail recipes to channel your inner engineerStephen Vicinanza| 10/31/2022scienceBreakthroughs in genomics show that 'junk' DNA is incredibly importantGrant Currin| 8/4/2022innovationThe genuine article?Alice Cooke| 3/13/2023