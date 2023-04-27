Skoda unveils new generations of Superb and Kodiaq SUVs

Skoda Auto has released official silhouette images of the successors to its flagship models, the Superb hatchback and Combi estate versions, and the Kodiaq SUV in a press release.

The Czech car manufacturer provided a glimpse of the new-generation vehicles at its "Let's Explore" event. The fourth-generation Superb and the second-generation Kodiaq will have separate world premieres this autumn. Both cars will have modern, efficient petrol and diesel engines, as well as plug-in and mild hybrid options. The upcoming models will also have new features, improved technologies, and completely redesigned interiors.

According to Klaus Zellmer, Skoda Auto CEO, the Superb and the Kodiaq are essential cornerstones of the Skoda model range. He added that the fourth-generation Superb would set new standards in terms of comfort and space, while the second-generation Kodiaq would take safety, technology, and versatility to the next level.