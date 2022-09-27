Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers

A fly-by-wire system and avionics are used to control everything, with the help of active sensors spread across the plane's surface.

The Sky Whale Courtesy of Oscar Vinals

As a safety precaution, the airplane's wings are positioned and built (with integrated engines) apart from the fuselage. If an emergency landing were to occur fatally, this separation would cause the passenger portion to sustain less damage.

Its length of 240 feet (76.8 meters), together with its top speed of 620 mph (997 kph), is comparable to that of today's best long-range aircraft, such as the Airbus A380-800 and the Boeing 747. However, it would be substantially larger and able to accommodate up to 755 passengers.

When it comes to luxury, the Sky Whale is essentially built as a flying hotel, similar to Sky Cruise, with everything from a gym to a spa, not to mention the breathtaking vistas first-class guests onboard this tri-decker may enjoy from the rooftop windows.

All the amenities of a conventional airliner would be available to passengers on board, in addition to various high-tech features.