Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
Courtesy of Oscar Vinals
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability.
At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display.
The Sky Whale concept focuses on the "green" aircraft designs of the future for the ordinary airliner planes of the twenty-first century, which might profit from technological solutions that are more eco-friendly, most efficient, and offer maximum performance.
The AWWA may be outfitted with cutting-edge technologies such as alloys, ceramic or fiber composites, carbon nanotubes, fiber optic cabling, self-healing skin, hybrid electric engines, active wings, double fuselages, virtual reality windows with adaptable opacity, and the ability to generate electricity with tiny solar cells arranged in a hexagonal pattern on the structure's ceiling.
The active wings will be longer from tip to tip than the conventional ones currently in use, with an eccentric turbine inside the wing close to the fuselage that may direct laminar airflow and turbulences while producing electric energy for its four oversize electric-fuel hybrid engines. An innovative, hybrid turbo-electric propulsion system is made possible by anticipated developments in battery technology.
When the engine's core is turned off, the aircraft's engines could use energy to operate the turbofan in addition to gasoline to power the core. The AWWA's engines could swivel up to 45 degrees vertically to help with take-off and landing movements (VA-Versatile Alliance System-for a STOL-short take-off and landing), significantly cutting the track's distance to do these activities and serving as support in challenging conditions.
A fly-by-wire system and avionics are used to control everything, with the help of active sensors spread across the plane's surface.
As a safety precaution, the airplane's wings are positioned and built (with integrated engines) apart from the fuselage. If an emergency landing were to occur fatally, this separation would cause the passenger portion to sustain less damage.
Its length of 240 feet (76.8 meters), together with its top speed of 620 mph (997 kph), is comparable to that of today's best long-range aircraft, such as the Airbus A380-800 and the Boeing 747. However, it would be substantially larger and able to accommodate up to 755 passengers.
When it comes to luxury, the Sky Whale is essentially built as a flying hotel, similar to Sky Cruise, with everything from a gym to a spa, not to mention the breathtaking vistas first-class guests onboard this tri-decker may enjoy from the rooftop windows.
All the amenities of a conventional airliner would be available to passengers on board, in addition to various high-tech features.
On the triple-decker aircraft, passengers would be divided into "tourist class," "business class," and "first class."
The top class would include rooftop windows with sky views that could be made more or less opaque to regulate the amount of light within the cabin.
According to Vinals, there is a growing demand for larger passenger aircraft equipped with cutting-edge technology; thus, there is a potential that his proposal will someday come to pass.