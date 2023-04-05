AQUON One: The solar-hydrogen yacht that redefines luxury with an unlimited range

A new benchmark for eco-friendly luxury nautical vessels

The young company's ethos is established with its first zero-emission yacht, the solar hydrogen AQUON One. On the AQUON website, its design team provides the following description, “A smart designer catamaran that redefines premium yachting. It offers an independent lifestyle for sustainable luxury powered by green hydrogen and solar energy. The name AQUON symbolizes this state-of-the-art technology and references this powerful clean water luxury.”

The AQUON One's creators hope to establish a new benchmark for eco-friendly luxury nautical vessels with the first vehicle sales, and they might succeed. AQUON has incorporated hydrogen fuel cells for additional clean power and long-term energy storage, in contrast to many of the yachts we've previously examined that use solar panels to assist in powering electric motors.

The yacht has 64 square meters of photovoltaic solar panels installed on its roof, which assist in recharging lithium-ion batteries used for propulsion and onboard energy storage. Desalinated seawater is subsequently turned into hydrogen gas using extra solar energy. After being compressed to 300 pressure, the gas is kept aboard carbon tanks.

When energy is required to drive two electric motors and give passengers more power, fuel cells transform hydrogen into electricity. Pure water and thermal heat are the only emissions used to heat the cabins and supply hot water on board.