Sony and Honda unveil AFEELA, their joint electric car brand at CES 2023

The venture also showcases a prototype and plans to begin sales by the end of 2025.
Jijo Malayil
| Jan 05, 2023 02:58 PM EST
transportation
The prototype unveiled at CES 2023

SHM AFEELA  

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) has unveiled its new brand called AFEELA, which will include its range of battery-powered automobiles, at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023 in Las Vegas. The mobility tech company also showcased a prototype of its vision at the event.

"AFEELA represents our concept of an interactive relationship people feel the sensation of interactive mobility and where mobility can detect and understand people and society by utilizing sensing and AI technologies," said Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, in a press release

SHM plans to develop its production model based on the prototype and will start taking pre-orders in the first half of 2025. The company expects to begin sales by the end of 2025, and deliveries are scheduled in North America in the spring of 2026.

The design of the prototype

The car features a "Media Bar" on the front that allows it to interact with people. "The vehicle can express itself by sharing various types of information with people around it." The firm says that the interactive mobility experience begins even before users get on board. 

The interior of the prototype has a "gentle rounded tone, wrapping the occupants in a soft cocoon." This creates a comfortable atmosphere devoid of distracting ornamentation and colors. "We aim to realize a people-centric experience that provides the functionality that people want."

An advanced product for the future

SHM plans to achieve the highest level of Autonomous Driving/Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) by integrating Sony's state-of-the-art sensor technology and Honda's safety systems. SHM has also partnered with Qualcomm Technologies, and its vehicles will use its Snapdragon Digital Chassis to realize a next-gen mobility experience. According to the company, the model will feature level 3 autonomous driving optimized for specific conditions, as well as driving assistance features such as level 2+ autonomy for urban and other wide range of conditions. 

Most Popular

"Our prototype is equipped with a total of 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle, together with 800 TOPS of maximum computing power for ECU." 

SHM has also partnered with Epic Games to create new value in mobility services and entertainment. "We aim to evolve mobility space into entertainment and emotional space, by seamlessly integrating real and virtual worlds, and exploring new entertainment possibilities through digital innovations such as the metaverse."

The company plans to evolve and grow the services offered with its cars under the brand through continuous software updates via the 5G network.

