Sony and Honda unveil AFEELA, their joint electric car brand at CES 2023

SHM plans to develop its production model based on the prototype and will start taking pre-orders in the first half of 2025. The company expects to begin sales by the end of 2025, and deliveries are scheduled in North America in the spring of 2026.

The design of the prototype

The car features a "Media Bar" on the front that allows it to interact with people. "The vehicle can express itself by sharing various types of information with people around it." The firm says that the interactive mobility experience begins even before users get on board.

The interior of the prototype has a "gentle rounded tone, wrapping the occupants in a soft cocoon." This creates a comfortable atmosphere devoid of distracting ornamentation and colors. "We aim to realize a people-centric experience that provides the functionality that people want."

An advanced product for the future

SHM plans to achieve the highest level of Autonomous Driving/Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) by integrating Sony's state-of-the-art sensor technology and Honda's safety systems. SHM has also partnered with Qualcomm Technologies, and its vehicles will use its Snapdragon Digital Chassis to realize a next-gen mobility experience. According to the company, the model will feature level 3 autonomous driving optimized for specific conditions, as well as driving assistance features such as level 2+ autonomy for urban and other wide range of conditions.