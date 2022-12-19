California-based company modifies Tesla Cybertuck as a cool camper

Their most recent explanation film provides clarification on several features and capabilities. They have fitted out their full-camp kitchen, bathroom, shower, and rack accessories with outstanding attention to detail, making the most of the available space in the Cybertruck.

The Tesla Cybertruck is finally scheduled to start production next year after a 1.5-year delay. Space Campers will be prepared to accessorize the first vehicle off the assembly line. For strength and endurance, this camper is built of aerospace-grade composites and air-powered actuators that use the compressor of the Cybertruck open or retract the top.

With an additional back rack

The newest addition to the accessory lineup is a back rack that attaches to the trailer hitch of the Cybertruck and can be used as storage space for equipment when closed or as an outdoor kitchen with room for a drop-in sink and cooking surfaces when opened.

Two adults can sleep in a Murphy-style bed, which can also be pulled out of the way to create up to eight feet of standing space. Extensions at the foot can also be converted into benches and tables. It has USB ports, 12V/24V connections, and four 110V outlets. It is possible to use the sleeping platform without it to create a sort of home theater.