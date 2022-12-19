California-based company modifies Tesla Cybertuck as a cool camper
Since its debut in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck has been the subject of numerous memes and aftermarket modifications. Space Campers created a wedge-shaped camper specifically for the Tesla Cybertruck, and the company plans to release it once the Cybertruck is commercially available in 2023, according to a press release.
California-based firm Space Campers shows off some of the stunning new features and accessories of their wedge-style camper for the Tesla Cybertruck. It is just like what CEO Elon Musk wanted for the Cybertruck.
Their most recent explanation film provides clarification on several features and capabilities. They have fitted out their full-camp kitchen, bathroom, shower, and rack accessories with outstanding attention to detail, making the most of the available space in the Cybertruck.
The Tesla Cybertruck is finally scheduled to start production next year after a 1.5-year delay. Space Campers will be prepared to accessorize the first vehicle off the assembly line. For strength and endurance, this camper is built of aerospace-grade composites and air-powered actuators that use the compressor of the Cybertruck open or retract the top.
With an additional back rack
The newest addition to the accessory lineup is a back rack that attaches to the trailer hitch of the Cybertruck and can be used as storage space for equipment when closed or as an outdoor kitchen with room for a drop-in sink and cooking surfaces when opened.
Two adults can sleep in a Murphy-style bed, which can also be pulled out of the way to create up to eight feet of standing space. Extensions at the foot can also be converted into benches and tables. It has USB ports, 12V/24V connections, and four 110V outlets. It is possible to use the sleeping platform without it to create a sort of home theater.
In June, Space Campers opened reservations, which cost $100, for their base model camper with a price tag of $24K, with the following key features:
Seamless installation with no modifications to the Cybertruck required and easy offload.
Full access to the truck bed when open and closed.
Air-powered actuators that open or break down the camper with the flip of a switch.
Keyless entry by integrating with the Cybertruck's tailgate locking mechanism.
A Murphy-style bed that sleeps two and flips up for 8 feet of standing room.
Compatibility with the Cybertruck's battery for accessory add-ons and DIY builds.
The company aims to improve electric vehicles' outside performance and aid in the global shift to renewable energy. Therefore, five percent of the company's profits will be set aside for land preservation and conservation to support that effort.
