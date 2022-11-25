In pictures: These spider excavators came straight out of the Transformers movie

"Walking excavators are not new. Not by a long way. But we hadn't run across them before, so we thought you might not have either, and they're a wonderful celebration of hydraulic machinery that's mesmerizing to watch in action," said New Atlas in the report.

A spider excavator on a challenging hill. Menzi Muck

Since 1966, when Josef Kaiser created his first walking machine at the factory of his buddy Ernst Menzi, these items have existed.

The two friends didn't remain close for very long; according to Kaiser's own history, Menzi allegedly seized the concept soon after the first prototype was demonstrated and began marketing it as the Menzi Muck, while Kaiser began producing them with his own business.

50 years of business and counting

Spider excavator in action. Menzi Muck

Both firms have been creating and marketing these extraordinary monster machines for more than 50 years now. Perhaps the fascinating rhythm of these excavators got them glued despite very little demand.

Regular, less expensive tracked or wheeled excavators work just well for 99 percent of projects; thus, they are not particularly well-known or popular.

A spider excavator perched atop a building. Kaiser

Their enormous hydraulics need regular, substantial maintenance, which raises the expense of operation. And as you can probably guess, learning to operate a vehicle with such extraordinarily vast and varied capabilities is an enormous challenge.