Starlink on rails: US rail line becomes first to host space-based internet service

Starlink on rails: US rail line becomes first to host space-based internet serviceThe service will be offered on five trains, to begin with, and free for passengers.Ameya Paleja| May 10, 2023 08:01 AM ESTCreated: May 10, 2023 08:01 AM ESTtransportationBrightline passenger trainBrightline Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.SpaceX's Starlink satellite-based internet services will also be available on the rails. U.S.-based Brightline has partnered with SpaceX to offer high-speed, low-latency internet to its passengers in South Florida. First passenger rail service in the world to adopt Starlink! 🛰️🚆 https://t.co/rVaVgzMRiL— Starlink (@Starlink) May 9, 2023"Brightline will be the first train sets in the world to use the Starlink system," said Kevin T. McAuliffe, chief technology & digital innovation officer at Brightline, in a press release. "This really speaks to what we represent - an innovative passenger rail provider paving the way for high-speed rail in the US.” Where will Starlink Internet be available on Brighline? The Starlink internet services on Brightline are part of the rail company's digital transformation that focuses on delivering a guest-first experience to its travelers. The company has partnered with SpaceX to provide a better-connected passenger rail service. See Also Starlink uses a large constellation of satellites in low-Earth orbit to deliver internet services across the planet. Compared to traditional satellite internet services that use geostationary satellites orbiting at a larger distance of over 22,200 miles (35,786 km), Starlink uses many smaller satellites orbiting at 341 miles (550 km) to deliver a faster internet experience. With Starlink on rails, watching a movie or even gaming will be possibleHispanolistic/iStock When a signal makes a roundtrip to a geostationary satellite, signals sent to Starlink can make 70 roundtrips, thereby reducing the lag or delay in signals and providing a seamless internet experience. Brightline plans to offer this high-speed internet experience to its traveling passengers so that they can make video calls, play games, or even stream movies on the trains. The service is being launched on five trains between Miami and West Palm Beach in Florida and is expected to be introduced on trains to Orlando during the summer. Most Popular Starlink has previously teamed with airlines and cruiseliners to offer its internet services in aviation and maritime sectors, but this is the first instance of its services being available for railroad customers. Starlink customers can also avail of roaming services for their internet connection by paying a certain premium on their subscription fees. However, for those traveling by Brightlink, the service is complimentary during their journey. high-speedWith Brightline offering train connectivity with 125 miles (201 km) per hour, customers can enjoy high-speed travel along with seamless internet while on the rails, a win-win for any journey. HomeTransportationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You DARPA is making Nikola Tesla's dream of wireless energy a realitySmall portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workCompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeUS firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homesThe world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedDigital avatars will allow 8 billion people to be a part of COP27 and demand actionThis 23-year-old makes durable, water-resistant furniture from cardboardDenmark and Sweden lead in carbon emissions reduction, but are they truly net zero?Rise of the machines – The BlueprintThe mistake that changes how we see color — The Blueprint More Stories scienceDinosaurs kept warm — and accidentally survived a mass-extinction eventGrant Currin| 8/4/2022scienceThe age when scientists are most productive pinpointed by a new studyPaul Ratner| 11/3/2022scienceThe Blueprint: Do animals go through break-ups? What the science revealsAlice Cooke| 8/30/2022