Starlink on rails: US rail line becomes first to host space-based internet service

SpaceX's Starlink satellite-based internet services will also be available on the rails. U.S.-based Brightline has partnered with SpaceX to offer high-speed, low-latency internet to its passengers in South Florida.

First passenger rail service in the world to adopt Starlink! 🛰️🚆 https://t.co/rVaVgzMRiL — Starlink (@Starlink) May 9, 2023

"Brightline will be the first train sets in the world to use the Starlink system," said Kevin T. McAuliffe, chief technology & digital innovation officer at Brightline, in a press release. "This really speaks to what we represent - an innovative passenger rail provider paving the way for high-speed rail in the US.”

Where will Starlink Internet be available on Brighline?

The Starlink internet services on Brightline are part of the rail company's digital transformation that focuses on delivering a guest-first experience to its travelers. The company has partnered with SpaceX to provide a better-connected passenger rail service.