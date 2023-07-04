This steam-powered motorcycle sets a new world record for standing 1/8th mile time

Chasing speed records has been around since the invention of vehicles, often intended to showcase the pinnacle of automotive engineering.

To that extent, a steam-powered bike has just set a new world record for the standing 1/8th mile time for a vehicle of its kind. The team at Force of Nature, run by a UK-based couple, propelled their motorcycle to cover the distance in just 3.878 seconds. The exit speed was rated at 163.8 mph (262 kmh). The motorcycle went on to hit a top speed of 180 mph (289 kph). The record was ratified by the UK & ITA governing body for UK and European land speed records at the Elvington Speed Week.