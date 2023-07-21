Stellantis' new battery system can provide smaller and cheaper EVs

Stellantis' new battery system can provide smaller and cheaper EVsThe IBIS project integrates the electric charger and inverter operations into the lithium-ion battery modules.Jijo Malayil| Jul 21, 2023 11:17 AM ESTCreated: Jul 21, 2023 11:17 AM ESTtransportationGroup of electric cars with pack of battery cells module on platformPhonlamaiPhoto/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A four-year research project in France has culminated in a battery prototype that offers an efficient and less expensive energy storage system compared to conventional setups found in the market. This was made possible thanks to a project from a team of 25 researchers from automaker Stellantis, CNRS (French National Center for Scientific Research), and Saft called Intelligent Battery Integrated System (IBIS) marks a major break from electrical energy conversion systems currently used in most of the EVs around the world. In what can be a breakthrough in EV batteries, IBIS combines the electric charger and inverter operations into the lithium-ion battery modules, eliminating the need for electrical conversion modules and saving space in the vehicle. According to the team, when it comes to electromobility, the IBIS project is about to "produce a real paradigm shift in the design of electric powertrains," said a media statement. See Also Related Ford partners with Tesla on electric vehicle charging initiatives New battery-cooling technology means EV charging in under four minutes for student racing team Carbon Capture and Storage project could trap 95% of a plant’s emissions A closely packaged, more efficient system A typical EV today consists of a large battery pack of smaller cells, inverters that provide drive to the motors, and a charger, which effectively acts like a rectifier in the system. The charger converts three-phase AC from the grid into direct current for the battery, and the inverter converts that direct current back into three-phase AC for the motors. These are typically three independent systems positioned someplace in the car.The IBIS battery setupStellantis In the case of IBIS, the electronic conversion boards that perform the power inverter and charger functions are mounted as close as possible to the lithium-ion battery cells. "A sophisticated control system enables alternating current for an electric motor to be produced directly from the battery."The project aims to address various limitations faced by EV customers, such as range, roominess, and affordability, while reducing carbon footprint by improving efficiency. "By developing an efficient and cost-competitive technology, the IBIS project offers the opportunity to reduce vehicle weight and the cost of EV powertrain and vehicle manufacturing, while offering a large number of new features."Lower maintenance cost and carbon footprintDue to the involvement of Saft, which specializes in advanced technology battery solutions for industry, the team claims that it can carry out long-term research programs like IBIS. This will be made possible by the availability of turnkey systems with enhanced battery availability, optimized use of installed energy, and a lower carbon footprint in the field of stationary energy storage and renewable energy integration. "The intrinsic architecture of the IBIS battery will simplify the maintenance and upgrade of the facility and reduce the site’s carbon footprint."According to the carmaker, IBIS has been tested on a demonstration since 2022, and it is now working on a completely functional prototype that will be tested on the open road shortly. Stellantis claims that IBIS will be accessible on the company's EVs before the end of the decade. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You James Webb Space Telescope observes massive kilonova explosion for first timeElon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?Japanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogenThis ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's howHalloween party: 3 boo-zy cocktail recipes to channel your inner engineerMystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from spaceDARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October'Quantum drive that draws 'limitless power' from Sun will fly to orbit this yearSCOPE: This quantum dot spectrometer can hasten Uranus and Neptune orbital missionsA Turkish clinic swaps refugees' warzone-welded prosthetics for free 3D-printed ones Job Board