Stellantis' new battery system can provide smaller and cheaper EVs

The IBIS project integrates the electric charger and inverter operations into the lithium-ion battery modules.
Jul 21, 2023
Group of electric cars with pack of battery cells module on platform
A four-year research project in France has culminated in a battery prototype that offers an efficient and less expensive energy storage system compared to conventional setups found in the market.

This was made possible thanks to a project from a team of 25 researchers from automaker Stellantis, CNRS (French National Center for Scientific Research), and Saft called Intelligent Battery Integrated System (IBIS) marks a major break from electrical energy conversion systems currently used in most of the EVs around the world.

In what can be a breakthrough in EV batteries, IBIS combines the electric charger and inverter operations into the lithium-ion battery modules, eliminating the need for electrical conversion modules and saving space in the vehicle. According to the team, when it comes to electromobility, the IBIS project is about to "produce a real paradigm shift in the design of electric powertrains," said a media statement

A closely packaged, more efficient system

A typical EV today consists of a large battery pack of smaller cells, inverters that provide drive to the motors, and a charger, which effectively acts like a rectifier in the system. The charger converts three-phase AC from the grid into direct current for the battery, and the inverter converts that direct current back into three-phase AC for the motors. These are typically three independent systems positioned someplace in the car.

The IBIS battery setup

Stellantis 

In the case of IBIS, the electronic conversion boards that perform the power inverter and charger functions are mounted as close as possible to the lithium-ion battery cells. "A sophisticated control system enables alternating current for an electric motor to be produced directly from the battery."

The project aims to address various limitations faced by EV customers, such as range, roominess, and affordability, while reducing carbon footprint by improving efficiency. "By developing an efficient and cost-competitive technology, the IBIS project offers the opportunity to reduce vehicle weight and the cost of EV powertrain and vehicle manufacturing, while offering a large number of new features."

Lower maintenance cost and carbon footprint

Due to the involvement of Saft, which specializes in advanced technology battery solutions for industry, the team claims that it can carry out long-term research programs like IBIS. This will be made possible by the availability of turnkey systems with enhanced battery availability, optimized use of installed energy, and a lower carbon footprint in the field of stationary energy storage and renewable energy integration. "The intrinsic architecture of the IBIS battery will simplify the maintenance and upgrade of the facility and reduce the site’s carbon footprint."

According to the carmaker, IBIS has been tested on a demonstration since 2022, and it is now working on a completely functional prototype that will be tested on the open road shortly. Stellantis claims that IBIS will be accessible on the company's EVs before the end of the decade.

