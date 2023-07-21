Stellantis' new battery system can provide smaller and cheaper EVs

A four-year research project in France has culminated in a battery prototype that offers an efficient and less expensive energy storage system compared to conventional setups found in the market.

This was made possible thanks to a project from a team of 25 researchers from automaker Stellantis, CNRS (French National Center for Scientific Research), and Saft called Intelligent Battery Integrated System (IBIS) marks a major break from electrical energy conversion systems currently used in most of the EVs around the world.

In what can be a breakthrough in EV batteries, IBIS combines the electric charger and inverter operations into the lithium-ion battery modules, eliminating the need for electrical conversion modules and saving space in the vehicle. According to the team, when it comes to electromobility, the IBIS project is about to "produce a real paradigm shift in the design of electric powertrains," said a media statement.