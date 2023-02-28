STRIX: Australia's first VTOL military drone will be operational by 2026

Capable of carrying out several tasks

STRIX is a hybrid, tandem-wing, multi-domain, and multi-role UAS capable of carrying out several tasks, such as persistent intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and air-to-ground strikes against hostile targets (ISR). It might serve as a military helicopter's "faithful wingman."

STRIX is expected to be able to travel 497 miles (800 km) while carrying up to 1,345 pounds (160 kg) of payload. It will be able to operate in hazardous conditions. It may be readily carried in a conventional shipping container because of its compressed footprint of 8.5 feet (2.6 m) by 14.7 feet (4.5 m). STRIX might be utilized without a runway, thanks to its VTOL capability. It could also be operated from a helicopter to increase the mission set and safeguard the pilots in dangerous situations.